Nearly 100 Revere High seniors accepted on the spot at NSCC event

Special to the Journal

Revere High School’s learning commons briefly transformed into a college admissions office last week. Tables were lined with laptops, transcripts were pulled, and one by one, nearly 100 seniors left with something many had never imagined would come so quickly: a college acceptance.

North Shore Community College (NSCC) held an on-the-spot admissions session at Revere High, allowing students to apply, meet with admissions representatives, and receive acceptance letters the same day. By the end of the event, approximately 90 seniors had completed their applications and were officially accepted into the local community college.

For Tiffany Currie, Revere High School’s Coordinator of College, Careers, and External Learning Opportunities, the impact went far beyond paperwork.

“This is really about getting students’ foot in the door with college,” Currie said. “A lot of our students are first-generation college students. There’s fear of the unknown—what do I do? Do I belong? Getting that first acceptance makes college feel real. It’s an on-ramp to saying, ‘I can do this. I see myself in college.’”

NSCC’s on-the-spot admissions are part of its open enrollment model, which allows students to be accepted into most programs as long as they have completed high school or earned a GED. During special events like the one at Revere High, students can apply on-site with their transcripts, meet directly with admissions staff, and immediately move on to next steps such as placement testing and orientation.

“This wasn’t just, ‘Fill out a form and you’re done,’” Currie said. “Students applied right there, had their transcripts ready, met with admissions, and walked out accepted.”

While most programs offer immediate acceptance, Currie explained that highly selective fields—such as nursing, radiologic technology, and veterinary technology—follow a different pathway. Students interested in those careers are guided into health science tracks, where advisors help them understand prerequisite courses and long-term requirements.

“What I really like is that admissions staff don’t just say, ‘You’re in, good luck,’” she said. “They explain what you need to do to get into these competitive programs and help you plan for it. That kind of transparency is huge.”

The timing of the event also reflects a larger shift in Massachusetts, where community college is now free for all students, not just those who meet income requirements. That change has transformed how families view post-secondary education.

“When students realize community college is free, it opens doors,” Currie said. “That could mean a nine-week certificate, a one-year transfer program, or an associate’s degree that leads directly to a good-paying job. Post-secondary education doesn’t only mean a four-year degree, and we need to shift our thinking around that.”

Revere High already has many students in the pipeline through its Early College program, which allows students to take college courses while still in high school. Some seniors have completed as many as eight college classes before graduation, putting them well ahead of their peers.

“For a lot of families, this isn’t a backup plan,” Currie said. “It’s a smart, affordable plan. Students can save money now and still keep the door open for four-year degrees, graduate school, or professional programs later.”

For the students themselves, the experience was emotional—and empowering.

“The process was so easy,” said Jennifer Ochoa. “I’m really happy.”

Donna Castro, who immigrated from Colombia, said the acceptance meant more than just academics.

“In the beginning, I was scared because I’m still improving my English,” Castro said. “I thought this would be hard. But I can do it.” Castro hopes to study criminal justice and eventually become an attorney.

Senior Darwin Zuluaga said he plans to explore engineering, technology, and computer science. “I’m excited,” he said. “The good thing is I’m going to study. The bad thing is it’s 30 minutes away,” he added with a laugh. “But that’s college.”

Currie said those reactions are exactly why events like this matter.

“College doesn’t have to be intimidating,” she said. “With flexible scheduling, online and in-person classes, and programs tied directly to jobs in our region—from healthcare to culinary arts to business—North Shore Community College meets students where they are.”

As seniors prepare to make their final post-graduation decisions this spring, nearly 100 Revere High students now have a tangible reminder that college is possible—and already within reach.