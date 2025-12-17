Local Students earn Academic Honors

Malden Catholic First Quarter Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have successfully completed the first marking period of the 2025-2026 school year. A total of 744 students from over 40 cities and towns have earned recognition on the honor roll for their outstanding academic achievements.

Malden Catholic honors academic excellence with three distinct categories:

President’s List: Grades of 90 and above in all classes

First Honors: Grades of 85 and above in all classes

Second Honors: Grades of 80 and above in all classes

Students from Revere are as follows:

President’s List

Anthony Addonizio ’30

Melania Bartalini ’29

Lucia Cerbone ’26

Maria Diaz ’26

John Feeley ’31

Iylah Fuentes ’31

Khloe Hanscom ’26

Megan Hayes ’26

Maeve Hurley ’26

Jeremiah Joinville ’29

Liliana Martinez ’26

Emilia Montoya Mayorquin ’29

Samuel Okokuro ’29

Josephine Piccardi ’26

Genesis Rosario-Lithgow ’26

Mia Waldron ’26

First Honors

Luca Bartalini ’31

Matthew Bender Jr. ’27

Julia DiPaola ’28

Nathan Enciso Torres ’28

Nicole Gaviria Quiceno ’29

Charlotte Gaviria Quiceno ’27

Kasey Hanscom ’27

Evangeline Holley ’30

Caitlyn Hurley ’27

Lilian Huynh ’28

Sebastian Londono ’27

Maria Martinez ’29

Vincenzo Palermo ’26

Archit Pradhan ’27

Valentina Ramos ’28

Lucas Romero ’28

Jayden Zani ’29

Second Honors

Toufik Abbassi ’29

Eva Cortave ’28

Rita Diaz ’29

Gwen Donato ’26

Zafar Egbe ’28

Pishon Gezehagn ’27

Zachary Kaba ’28

Alyssa Luiso ’28

Dowglas Mira Lopera ’26

Tenzin Moenkyi ’26

Ayden Nguyen Nguyen ’27

Gabrielle Ramcharan ’27

Nathalie Ramcharan ’26

Nicholas Ramirez ’26

Declan Roach ’31

Jamaal Thurston Jr. ’26

Xavier Vaquerano ’27

Grace Velasquez-Orellana ’28