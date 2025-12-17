Letter to the Editor

A Big BIC Thank You and the Launch of the “Kindness Cabinet”

Dear Editor,

The Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) has debuted its first-ever “Kindness Cabinet,” a new community initiative developed by BIC members Megan and Jason Simmons Herrling to provide non-food essentials to neighbors in need.

This pilot program features a cabinet that functions much like a Little Free Library, where community members can take what they may need and add what they can. Guidelines and instructions are posted within the cabinet. While food items are not provided, QR codes on the cabinet link to local food assistance resources for those in need.

The Kindness Cabinet is located next to the Little Free Library in Fredericks Park, adjacent to the Beachmont Veterans Elementary School. It is officially registered with the Little Free Pantry organization, which began in 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas as a grassroots effort and has since expanded, in many different forms, across the U.S. and internationally, with over 2,300 sites in operation.

The BIC wants to thank the City of Revere and the Revere School Department for supporting this new initiative.

We would also like to thank everyone who participated in and donated to our most recent tree lighting and clothing donation event to benefit the Beachmont Veterans Elementary School.

For nearly two decades, our all-volunteer organization has worked to foster a better sense of community in Beachmont, throughout the City of Revere and beyond. Our hope is that this latest effort builds on that mission.

Lastly, we would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and a new year filled with new blessings.

Beachmont

Improvement Committee