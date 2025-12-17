Disabilities Comm. discusses handicapped variances for new RHS

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, December 9, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, and Ellie Vargas.

The first topic of discussion centered on the future of the Music Therapy Program that the COD has been undertaking in conjunction with the Community Music Center of Boston and the Revere Recreation Commission. DeCicco said the preliminary workshops did not have much of an attendance, stating that there were only five persons in attendance for the first workshop and fewer numbers for the next two.

DeCicco also noted that a point of contention with the Music Center was that the COD had wanted to have Revere TV record the workshops for those who were unable to attend, but the Music Center felt that to do so would involve privacy issues.

DeCicco suggested that the program not move forward at this time.

DeCicco briefly discussed the most recent meeting of the Commissions on Disabilities Alliance (CODA) that he attended. He said topics of discussion included parking accessibility issues and problems with accessible voting machines. He also noted that the Newburyport Lions Club has undertaken a project to install beacons on that community’s accessibility trail that will be able to alert vision-impaired persons of the significance of the places where they are on the trail.

DeCicco next shared a screen that showed the Mass. DCR’s Universal Access Program schedule for the winter that includes activities such as adaptive cycling and ice skating, among others.The website for those seeking more information is mass.gov/uap/eec.

DeCicco next discussed the use of funds collected by Revere Parking Dept. for handicapped parking violations. The money collected must be dedicated to programs (the Music Therapy Program used those funds) or improvements to infrastructure that benefit residents with disabilities. DeCicco said that he has suggested to the Parking Dept. that the funds that have been most-recently collected be used to bring the city’s handicapped parking spaces into full compliance with state regulations.

In the final agenda item for the meeting, DeCicco noted that the architectural firm for the new Revere High School, Perkins Eastman, is seeking four variances from the state’s Architectural Access Board (AAB). The law requires that local commissions on disabilities be notified of variance requests that have been filed with the AAB.

The requests filed by Perkins Eastman for relief from the accessibility regulations pertain to: the lack of required landings in the proposed auditorium (state regulations require that there be a landing area given the length and slope of the proposed auditorium ramp); improper handrails at various locations throughout the new school, including the auditorium; and a lack of clearance, necessitated by state building energy codes, at doors throughout the school.

“I can see the reasons for a lot of these requests,” said DeCicco, “and I would be in favor of them. I do not see anything out of the ordinary in requesting these variances.”

Toward the end of the meeting, the members discussed the ongoing work on the MBTA’s Green Line that will have an impact on persons with disabilities.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the COD’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and their families in Revere.”

The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be held on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6:00.