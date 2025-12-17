City council Closes Out 2025 Session

By Adam Swift

The city council closed out 2025 on Monday night with several honors for council members past and present, several moments of silence, and one special emergency order for Christmas Eve.

The council acknowledged outgoing President Marc Silvestri. Silvestri will maintain his council-at-large seat when the new council reconvenes in January.

“I want to thank my colleagues for supporting me,” said Silvestri. “First, for voting for me and giving me your confidence, and secondly for supporting me throughout the year.”

Silvestri said his time as council president has given him a different perspective on serving as a councillor.

“As a council president, you led the council with professionalism and fairness, and your commitment to the role to the residents is deeply appreciated,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky requested a moment of silence for the victims of the recent shootings at Brown University and in Bondi Beach, Australia.

“It is sad that we have to live like this, and we shouldn’t have to, but there are people that just don’t care,” said Novoselsky.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto requested a moment of silence for Korean War veteran and former American Legion Commander Philip Imperato.

“We lost a real good man, and there are not many Korean veterans left,” said Zambuto. “I’ll miss Phil Imperato and I think the city will miss him, too.”

The city clerk also recognized those members who have served for more than a decade on the council and have earned a spot on the City Council Legislative Bench. This year, those councillors included Novoselsky for 26 years of service, Zambuto for 25 years and three months of service, and for the first time, Joanne McKenna for 10 years and seven months of service.

The council also acknowledged the Haas family, Robert Jr. and Robert III, for their service on the council, as well as the Giannino family – Joseph, Jessica, and Christopher.

Finally, with a special last minute order allowing for unleashed reindeer and rooftop landings for one night, the council approved a special permit to allow one S. Claus to operate in Revere on Christmas Eve.