50th Christmas Concert a traditional success

Special to the Journal

Hundreds of music-lovers filled St. Anthony’s Church to enjoy the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra in the 50th anniversary performance of the “Sounds of Christmas” Concert on December 14.

Fifty years to the date after the North Shore Philharmonic played the first “Sounds of Christmas” at Revere High School in 1975, the concert once again was a highlight of Revere’s holiday season. NSPO Music Director Robert Lehmann conducted a program that combined familiar holiday music, classical carols, a rousing Sing-along led by guest soprano Jean Danton—assisted by Santa Claus—and culminated with the traditional “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

The concert was named The Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert in 2002 following the death of the Orchestra concertmaster Robert Marra, former Revere High teacher who was instrumental in bringing the first concert to Revere.

To mark the concert’s 50th anniversary, Maestro Lehmann was introduced at the start of the evening by School Committee member Fred Sannella. Sannella was chair of the Revere Bicentennial Commission that sponsored the initial “Sounds of Christmas” in 1975. Reflecting on the inspiration for the first concert, Sannella told the audience “We wanted something unique, something ‘Revere,’ ” said Sannella. “Someone mentioned that Mr. Marra of the music department at Revere High School was a member of the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra. One thing led to the other…” and that was the start of an event that has remained a popular part of the holiday season ever since.

Sannella went on: “As it was originally my pleasure to introduce the Music Director at the time, Max Hobart, I am pleased to announce the introduction of current Music Director Robert Lehmann.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe delivered the city’s greetings and echoed Sannella’s sentiment that the concert represents “the best of Revere, 50 years ago, and that’s carried on because of traditions and service to the community.”

Mayor Keefe introduced Revere High senior Alana Trunkey, who narrated her original essay of her reflections on the Christmas holiday. Noting that she remembered Christmas Days spent with her Dad while her Mom worked as a flight attendant, recalled how the family would celebrate the holiday a day early. “The presents were wrapped, the lights were bright, and I was up early.” She’d wake her parents “and a picturesque Christmas ensued, all soft snow and gentle carols, my Christmas was exactly what any kid would want.”

Observing how people celebrate Christmas in different ways, Ms. Trunkey said “…The holidays were never meant to be presents or gatherings. Holidays can be busy or calm, traditional or strange, it doesn’t matter. As long as you find joy in what you’re doing, you’ve hit the true value of the holiday season. What matters the most is enjoying our time, together or alone, and finding the love that is truly all around us.”

The free concert was funded by Principal Sponsors Bocchino Insurance Agency of Revere, NeighborHealth, Massport, Xfinity, Astound, and Action Emergency Services.

Patrons donated several tons of food which was delivered the following morning to the Revere Food Pantry, and for the fifth year in a row, members of the Revere High football team pitched in by carrying all the donated food into a truck provided by Action Emergency Services.

Event co-chair Robert Marra Jr. praised all the volunteers who made the concert possible. “Members of the St. Anthony’s Church Youth Group carried all the chairs from the church lower hall up the stairs to the Sanctuary. Members of the St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society received and packed all the food in to boxes, and the football team did the heavy lifting by carrying all the boxes into the waiting truck,” he said. “Every part of the event involves people, young and old, coming together for a joyous event that, ultimately, benefits our neighbors during this very special time of the year.”