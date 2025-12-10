‘Sounds of Christmas’ Concert this Sunday

Special to the Journal

Music Director Robert Lehmann and the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra return to St. Anthony’s Church this Sunday, December 14 for the annual Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert. The concert gets underway at 4 p.m.

This year mark 50th anniversary of the “Sounds of Christmas”, the first of which was held December 14, 1975 at the then-new Revere High School Auditorium sponsored by the Revere Bicentennial Commission.

“The concert was played the following year in St. Anthony’s Church,” said NSPO president and concert co-chair Robert Marra Jr. “So next year we will mark another 50th anniversary. For this year, to commemorate the first concert, we plan to have Revere Bicentennial Commission chairman Fred Sannella introduce the Orchestra.”

As has been the tradition since 1991, admission to the concert is free, but everyone attending the concert is asked to bring a generous donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Revere Food Pantry. This year’s concert is Principally Sponsored by Bocchino Insurance Agency, Massport, NeighborHealth, Xfinity, Astound Broadband, and Action Emergency Services.

North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra president and concert co-chair Dom Boccino emphasized the food drive that is associated with the concert. “Of course, we all love the music and the holiday feeling that comes with the concert, but the food drive makes it special because it exemplifies the true meaning of the holidays, the sense of sharing and helping others,” he said. “This is the largest single event that benefits the Revere Food Pantry, and it is so important to help our neighbors. It really increased the value of the sponsorships.” Last year nearly three tons of food was delivered to the Revere Food Pantry the day after the concert.

The tradition began in 1975 when North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra first came to play a holiday concert at Revere High School as part of the beginning of Revere’s celebration of the nation’s bicentennial year 1976. “The concert was a success right from the start,” said Marra. “But I wonder whether anyone imagined it would be such a traditional part of Revere’s holiday season 50 years later.”

Continuing a tradition that started in 2015, Revere High School senior Alana Trunkey narrate an original essay as part of the concert program. “It’s a chance to have a young person’s voice deliver a meaningful message,” said Marra. “And it ties Revere High to the concert, something my father would appreciate. We are grateful to Revere High writing instructor Allison Casper for her cooperation in making this an annual part of the concert program.”

The concert is named in memory of violinist Robert A. Marra, a lifelong Revere resident and teacher at Revere High School who was concertmaster of the Orchestra for over 50 years before his death in 2002. “He played his last Sounds of Christmas in 2001, and, remember, that was the year of 9/11. The concert was part of the healing process for everyone, the beginning of the holidays after a very difficult year.”

Vocalist Jean Danton will be the featured singer. “What’s Christmas music without singing?” Marra asked. “Jean has been part of this concert on several occasions, most recently in 2021 when the concert resumed after Covid cancelled it in 2020. We are glad to have her back this year.”

Marra emphasized the sponsors’ role. “Dom Bocchino joined up with the concert in 2005 as a principal sponsor and has served as an invaluable concert co-chair. NeigborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health, and the MassPort Charitable Giving Program have been with us for several years. Revere’s Cable TV providers Xfinity and Astound have been part of the concert for as long as I remember, Mike Zaccaria at Action became part of the tradition more recently, and he provides the truck to transfer the donations to the Food Pantry. No words can adequately convey the appreciation I have for the sponsors,” Marra said.