Santa’s Christmas Helpers, the Elves on the Shelf, are Back from the North Pole

By Melissa Moore-Randall

With Thanksgiving behind us, many are already in the Christmas spirit and in full holiday mode. Driving around the city you can see colorful and creative Christmas light displays on porches and lawns and the twinkle of Christmas trees in the front windows of homes. Stores are decorated and anticipating the holiday rush as shoppers search for the best bargains for their family and friends. The holiday season is also the time for preparation for family dinners and their festive menus, the excitement of holiday parties, and the hours-long shopping trips with the hum of Christmas music in the background. As joyous as the Christmas season can be, it also brings stress especially for parents. For many, stress comes in the form of the “Elf on the Shelf”. Shortly after Thanksgiving, homes are inundated with the magical creature traveling from the North Pole. The elves travel each day to homes and keep a watchful eye for Santa. With parents navigating the holiday season, they also entertain the mischievous friends of Santa as they cause chaos with their clever tricks and catchy jingles while keeping children entertained and on their toes. Under their watchful eye, children are to remain on their best behavior as Santa’s helpers, as many refer to them as, report back to Santa on their nightly visits back to the North Pole. So if your toothbrush or keys are missing and things seem out of place, that means your Christmas elf has arrived. However, be sure not to touch your elf or Christmas magic will disappear.