News Briefs

City to host inaugural Point of Pines Tree Lighting this Saturday

The City of Revere, led by Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., is proud to announce the first annual Point of Pines Tree Lighting. The lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13, and is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. This inaugural community event aims to bring neighbors together to kick off the holiday season with lights, local cheer, and community spirit.

Residents, from the Pines or not, are invited to join Mayor Keefe and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya for the ceremony. The event will begin promptly to ensure everyone can enjoy the lighting moment together.

The tree lighting will take place at Edward Shaughnessy Jr. Memorial Square (Point of Pines Bus Stop), 140 Lynnway.