FKO Awarded Community Development Block Grant from the City to Support Scholarships

Special to the Journal

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO), a nonprofit organization committed to empowering children through academic, social, and cultural experiences, is honored to offer scholarships to families in need thanks to a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the City of Revere. All grant funding will be used to ensure that low- and moderate-income Revere working families have the opportunity to enroll their children in FKO Revere at no cost.

The grant will expand access to safe and enriching out-of-school time programming for Revere children during the 2025–26 school year. FKO provides tuition assistance—including full and partial scholarships—to support children experiencing financial hardship. Scholarship awards will cover the cost of attending FKO’s afterschool and vacation week programs. Both the City of Revere and FKO are committed to ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent children from accessing stable, supportive enrichment opportunities.

FKO Revere, centrally located at 85 Broadway, has served as a safe and welcoming space for youth since 1998—fostering learning, growth, and the skills necessary for lifelong success. The majority of participating children reside in low- and moderate-income households, and nearly 80% currently receive some form of financial assistance, underscoring FKO’s commitment to inclusivity. FKO Revere welcomes all children, including those with disabilities, mental health challenges, and behavioral health needs, ensuring all children can access high-quality out-of-school time care. Free transportation is provided from the Garfield, Hill, Lincoln, Paul Revere and Whelan schools.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Revere for their unwavering support of our mission to empower children and families. This grant is a testament to their commitment to the well-being and future success of our community’s youth,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Executive Director of FKO.

For scholarship inquiries, please contact FKO’s Family Access and Enrollment Specialist, Tabitha Henriquez at 781-426-6484 or [email protected].