Council Subcommittee Updated on Energy Efficiency and Resiliency Efforts

By Adam Swift

The North Suffolk Office of Resilience and Sustainability (NSORS)has addressed climate change issues in Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea since 2021.

Last week, the Revere City Council’s Climate, Workforce, and Sustainability subcommittee got an update on the work NSORS has done in the city over the past year.

“NSORS was established in 2021 to advance projects and actionable solutions that combat climate change and protect people, critical infrastructure, and the environment with goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution that are generated by and affect these communities,” said Revere Housing and Community Development Director Tom Skwierawski.

NSORS is also charged with helping the communities better prepare for and respond to catastrophic events and to lead many of the regional efforts in the three municipalities.

NSORS resilience manager Kristen Homeyer highlighted the projects that look at climate hazards, such as extreme heat, sea level rise, flooding, and emergency preparedness.

“A lot of these deal with green infrastructure, so for example, in the Shirley Ave. neighborhood, we’re trying to plant 30 street trees that will help with extreme heat when people are walking by in that downtown corridor there,” said Homeyer. “We’re also looking to put in a rain garden outside of city hall to help with stormwater management and to help with some stormwater flooding issues out here.”

Another project Homeyer said she is working on is the community rating system, which she said is a FEMA program that will lower residents’ flood insurance costs, as well as increase educational awareness about flooding in Revere.

“It is a really hefty program, but we think it will benefit people because we’ll help lower their flood insurance rates,” said Homeyer.

Homeyer also discussed the Beachmont resilience project, which Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna helped get off the ground.

“We were awarded a grant from Coastal Zone Management … in FY25 that looks at short-term actions and long-term actions to reduce flooding in the Beachmont area,” she said. “From this project, we heard a lot from residents about how their cares were constantly being flooded, either from high tides or extreme precipitation vents or both, so that inspired our design for Beachmont Resilience Phase II, where we will be installing flood warning sensors.”

The sensors will help alert residents to move their vehicles when there is a possible flooding event.

A similar program is also in the works for Rumney Marsh to help alert residents in Oak Island, Point of Pines, and Riverside.

NSORS sustainability manager Abderezak Azib said two of the projects his department is working on include the curbside compost pilot program for Revere, and the municipal aggregation Revere Power Choice program.

“Since (Revere Power Choice) first launched in June, this past summer of 2025, the cost savings – participants have collectively saved over $350,000,” said Azib. “Another important aspect of the program (is) that there is an option for cleaner electricity by providing access to higher renewable energy content than just the standard sort of utility supplies.”

Azib said NSORS is also helping to develop the composting pilot program for the city. Currently, there are efforts to get 250 signups for the program, he said.

Lydia Malkemus, the energy advocate for NSORS, said she works with the MassSave program through a Community First partnership grant.

“We seek to increase participation in the MassSave program, which is for renters, low-income residents, residents who speak languages other than English, and small businesses,” she said. “The MassSave program is intended to connect residents to rebates and incentives for energy efficiency upgrades. Our outreach has included general community engagement, tabling at community events, working with community partners and stakeholders; we work with different vendors who provide the energy efficiency upgrades, but are available for any questions they have about the process or the barriers that they might run into.”