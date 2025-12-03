RMA Restorative Justice Ambassadors Impress School Committee with Leadership, Skills, and Results

Special to the Journal

Middle school eighth graders from Rumney Marsh Academy’s Restorative Justice Ambassadors program earned praise from the Revere School Committee after delivering a confident, thoughtful presentation on how restorative practices are shaping the school’s culture, improving engagement, and contributing to academic gains.

The students—Nahom Gurmessa, Nicholas Rosa, Kayla Men, and Rania Abboud—were invited to introduce themselves and speak about their work supporting communication, empathy-building, and positive relationships throughout the school. Their remarks offered a firsthand look at how restorative justice, often associated with conflict resolution, is also shaping broader social and academic growth at RMA.

“Restorative justice isn’t just about talking with others. It’s about building a connection among your community—not only students, but teachers as well,” said Gurmessa, the first student to speak.

Rosa expanded on how the program has helped him understand classmates’ viewpoints more deeply, improving both collaboration and productivity. “It allows me to see other students’ perspectives more… and build my skills to do work more efficiently and productively,” he said.

Men highlighted how Ambassadors learn to read body language and adjust their approach to conversations to help peers feel comfortable and heard. She also spoke about learning to stay optimistic, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. “We all make mistakes… I try to take it as a learning opportunity,” she said.

Abboud reflected on the confidence students gain through restorative practices, explaining that the skills help them participate more comfortably in class discussions, share opinions without fear of judgment, and grow socially and academically. “It helps us spread our thoughts without feeling judgment throughout our class,” she said.

The committee applauded the students for their poise and leadership.

Administrators emphasized that the Ambassadors serve as role models during group work and academic discussions. Kelly Flynn, presenting alongside the students, described how restorative practices are embedded into a broader schoolwide effort to strengthen attendance, academic discourse, and school culture.

“All of the work that we’ve done at Rumney Marsh Academy has involved different systems—student voice, attendance, effort—and making sure that all students are recognized as part of the Rumney Marsh community,” Flynn said.

School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso asked students whether they had noticed changes in the building’s adult support systems compared to previous years. One Ambassador responded that the improvement from seventh grade to now was noticeable. “I think they really do want to change,” the student said, pointing to new slideshows, talks, posters, and attendance initiatives like the “Power of Present” campaign. “They’re trying to support the concept of attendance and all these problems.”

The meeting closed with appreciation from the committee for both the students’ leadership and the school team’s ongoing efforts.