RHS Football Coach Cicatelli will Retire after 2026 Season

By Cary Shuman

Bob Marra Photo

Longtime Revere High Football head coach Lou Cicatelli

shown here during the Patriots’ 2024 victory over Malden in

the 2024 season, coinciding with Cicatelli’s 100th career victory.

Revere High School head football coach Lou Cicatelli has made it official: next season (2026) will be his last as the leader of the Patriots’ program.

Cicatelli had hinted about his decision in an interview with reporters following the Winthrop-Revere Thanksgiving game, a 29-12 loss to the Vikings at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

But Monday in an interview with the Revere Journal, Cicatelli ended the speculation about his future, stating, “Next year’s my last year. I’m retiring from teaching and I’m going to coach this group next year, and I’m moving on. It’s official. I’m done.”

Cicatelli took a young Revere team this fall and developed it into a highly competitive squad. One of the highlights was defeating former Division 1 superpower Everett for the second year in a row.

“Any time you can beat Everett two years in a row, it’s a good thing,” said Cicatelli.

Cicatelli felt being a football coach and a teacher in the high school building was a vital asset as he directed the football program.

“I really think it’s important for a coach to be there day in and day out,” said Cicatelli, who eclipsed the 100-victory career milestone in the 2024 season. “Coaching a high school sport is a huge commitment. Most days during the season, you don’t get home until the early evening hours.”

Throughout his 23-year tenure, Cicatelli has been very supportive of RHS football alumni, bringing onboard several of his football players as assistant coaches.

Cicatelli is a former Revere High football player. As a child, Cicatelli spent his summers at Camp Robie, a sports camp at the Chelsea YMCA where his athletic prowess, clever wit, and cheerful personality endeared him to counselors and fellow campers alike.

RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea lauded Cicatelli on his lengthy tenure as head coach.

“It’s a credit to him for doing it as long as he has,” said Shea, a former head coach himself. “In this day and age to coach that long, it’s really a credit to stay at one place – his commitment to Revere football is really admirable. He certainly lived through the ups and downs over the past 23 years.”

Winthrop head coach Jon Cadigan also praised Cicatelli on his successful career.

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Cicatelli through the years, and he’s a very good guy,” said Cadigan. “There’ll be a lot of emotion when Revere plays Winthrop in next year’s Thanksgiving game, knowing that it will likely be his final game as coach.”