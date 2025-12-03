Revere Falls to Winthrop, 29-12, in Annual Thanksgiving Game

By Cary Shuman

The Revere High School football team had Winthrop pinned inside the 10-yard line and with the wind blowing easterly, a punt most likely would have given the Patriots possession in Winthrop territory with the hope of making it a one-score game.

But Winthrop senior Seth Sacco turned a third-down-and-6 play into a game-turning 93-yard run for a touchdown, extending the Vikings’ lead and (pardon the pun) taking the wind out of Revere’s sails.

Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli felt that play was “the turning point” in the Patriots’ 29-12 loss in the annual Thanksgiving game Nov. 27 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“They’re up 15-6 and we pin them inside the 7-yard line and I call a timeout, we go over the play and I told them exactly what was coming, it’s the criss-cross.We spot our best players on that side, and the play came, and we had no answer for it,” said Cicatelli. “That was a big, big play after we turned the field on them.”

Revere made an early statement when it responded to Winthrop’s first score with an outstanding drive led by quarterback Jose Fuentes. The sophomore signal caller fired a 20-yard strike to receiver Anthony Pelatere in the end zone to close the gap to 8-6.

Winthrop’s Nicholas Romano scored on a 7-yard run, and in another key sequence the Vikings were successful the ensuing onside kick, denying Revere a late first-half possession.

Following Sacco’s touchdown, Revere fought back with Fuentes throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mani Alejo, who earlier had made a terrific reception, artfully staying in bounds as he caught the football.

Sean Dolen completed Winthrop’s scoring with an 11-yard run. Sacco finished with 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions on defense.

“He’s one of the best backs Winthrop’s had in a long time,” credited Cicatelli.

Reflecting on the Patriots’ season in which they played their best football in the second half of the campaign (defeating Everett for the second year in a row), Cicatelli said, “We were a young team with mostly sophomores and freshmen on the rosters, and we made a lot of positive strides. I though Jose Fuentes made some great progress at quarterback and Reda Atoui was one of the best two-way players in the GBL. We have a solid nucleus that we will build around next season.”

Ever the gentleman and sportsman, Cicatelli thanked Revere fans for their support this season, especially on the holiday.

An excellent performance by Jason Smith for

Revere TV

Jason Smith turned in a fantastic performance as Revere TV’s play-by-play announcer on the live broadcast of Winthrop-Revere game.

Subbing for the great Donnie Boudreau, Smith displayed his in-depth knowledge of the sport throughout the broadcast, using some inside football terminology.

Jason was equally commendatory for players on both teams and correctly predicted upcoming plays in the game.

Smith was assisted ably in the booth by his daughter, Abby, who did an efficient job as the analyst.

But it was Jason Smith who impressed all with his broadcasting brilliance, with some of the viewers watching the game from as far away as Florida, we understand.