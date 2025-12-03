Obituaries 12-04-2025

Parma “Viola” Cimino

Parma “Viola” Cimino of Revere passed peacefully on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in the arms of her family at her home.

Viola was the beloved wife of Raffaele Cimino and the loving mother of Antonio Cimino and his wife. Marie, Pasquale “Patsy” Cimino and his wife, Mary Ann, Frank Cimino and his wife, Debbie, Mariano Cimino and his wife, Deborah, and Sandro Cimino and his wife, Cheryl. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer and her husband Keith Hallissey, Adriana and her husband Jeffrey Pitrone, Arrietta and her partner Steven, Mariano Jr., Michael, Alandria, Anthony, Angelica and her fiancé, Matthew Mitchell, Vanessa and her husband David Rindone, Samantha, Joseph, Vincenzo, and Nicholas. She was the beloved great-grandmother of Gianni, Jennavieve, Johnny, Max, Olivia and Grace.

Viola spent the first nearly forty years of her life in Calabria, Italy, where she found love with Raffaele and began raising their young family in the farm country. In 1972, with all her children in her arms, she made the brave decision to bring her family to America and start a new life. Though it was not easy, with the help of their family, Viola and Raffaele were able to plant new roots and settle into Revere.

Passionate about the food she cooked and provided for her family, Viola loved spending time in her beautiful garden with Raffaele. Her cooking was unlike any other. She loved having her grandchildren and family over to make bread and gravy together in the kitchen. She always made sure to feed her family and friends so no one was ever hungry in her home.

Viola was happiest when she was surrounded by the love of her family. She had the great privilege of watching not only her grandchildren but also her great-grandchildren grow up, as her entire family lived close by. As the strong and stubborn woman she was, she never showed fear or pain — even in her last days, when she was stealing playing cards from the kids and giving everyone the same attitude they all adored.

Viola was deeply loved by her family, who surrounded her with great care and devotion until her last breath, when she reunited with Raffaele in heaven. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Her family will forever treasure the beautiful memories they were blessed to share with her throughout her life.

Please join the family for calling hours today, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere, A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Services will conclude with the interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Emil Peczka

Retired Air Traffic Controller

Emil L. Peczka, lovingly known as “Moe” to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2025, leaving behind a cherished legacy.

Born on October 31, 1930, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Moe was a man of action rather than words. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as a game of golf, a good meal, a glass of wine, watching sports, or spending time with those he loved. He was hardworking, thrifty for himself but generous to others, and could fix just about anything himself, never needing to call a plumber or electrician. Above all, Moe took great pride in his family.

Moe spent his early years in Wilbraham before settling in Revere and later spending many of his golden years in Stuart, Florida. After serving eight years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator, including service during the Korean War era, he dedicated 37 years of his life to government service as an air traffic controller with the FAA. In retirement, he worked part-time for Continental Airlines on the ramp, throwing bags, and teaching the young ones a thing or two about golf. He was a voracious reader and a devotee of Sudoku and crossword puzzles – his mind as agile as his swing.

Family was at the center of Moe’s life. He is survived by his brother, Stanley of Ludlow, son, David Peczka of Ipswich; his daughters, Debra DiGiulio of Revere and Stephanie Magno and her husband, Steven of Lynnfield; his grandchildren, Julianne Thurston and her husband, Dean, Jennifer McFarland and her husband, Ryan, Zachary Peczka and his wife Erin, Benjamin DiGiulio and his wife, Kendyl, Emily DiGiulio, and Grace Magno; and his great-grandchildren, Gwen Thurston, Owen Thurston, Cole McFarland, and Emerson Peczka; his longtime companion, Geraldine Cecala of Stuart, Florida; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolf Peczka, mother, Agnes (Kasa), his beloved wife of 42 years, Alice (Tobin), sisters: Isabelle, Emily and Alfreda and brothers: Sator, Eddie, Eugene, Walter, and Bernie.

Moe’s life was a testament to hard work, generosity, and love. He left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him, and his legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched. Memories, stories, and photos may be shared on his memorial page to celebrate and honor the life of Moe Peczka, a life well-lived, full of love and unwavering dedication to those he cherished most.

A Visitation for Moe will be held on Sunday, December 7 from 3 to 7 p.m, at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere and a Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 8 at 9 a.m. also at Buonfiglio Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.

Roger D. Hanscom Sr.

Retired Revere Housing Authority Supervisor

Private funeral services and interment were held for Roger D. Hanscom Sr, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 29th, after a long illness. He was 74 years old.

The devoted husband of 52 years to the love of his life Debra J. Hanscom of Saugus, formerly of Revere,l he was the loving father of Jennifer A. Duggan and her husband, Patrick of Saugus, Roger D. Hanscom and his wife, Kristin of Revere, and the late Joseph L. Hanscom. He was the cherished grandfather of Tyler and Jaxson Duggan of Saugus and Ryan, Khloe and Kasey Hanscom of Revere.

Roger began his career with the City of Revere Housing Authority, where he later became a supervisor. His dedicated service to the city spanned more than 25 plus years. A quiet and humble man, Roger found joy in the simple things, especially time spent with family and friends. He loved traveling and exploring new places. He was also an avid music lover, particularly of country music.

Roger now reunites in heaven with his beloved son, Joseph, where he will find peace and restored health.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger’s memory to a deeply meaningful organization he and his wife founded in honor of their late son Joseph: Just a Little Help Burial Fund, P.O. Box 262, Revere, MA 02151.

All arrangements were entrusted to the care of Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website.

Donna McArdle

January 25, 1954 — November 28, 2025

Donna C. (Kinder) McArdle, 71, of Revere passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, November 28, 2025 after a long battle with lung and liver cancer.

Donna is survived by her devoted husband, Arthur McArdle of Revere; her loving children, Bridget Hovan and her partner, Steven Perkins of Hampton Falls, NH, Karyn Foley and her partner, Vincent Mood of Holbrook, Charles Walsh and his wife, Wendy of Barrington, NH, Ryan Walsh of Hingham, Bernard J. Foley of W. Bridgewater; her cherished grandchildren: Emily Rhodes and her partner, James Aloisio, Benjamin and Jonathan Rhodes, Julia and Brandon Foley, Grace and Wesley Walsh; her beloved sister, Sharon Portesi and her husband, David of Nokomis, FL.

Donna was born and raised in Arlington, the daughter of the late Arthur R and Christine L Kinder. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse in the Somerville, Winthrop, East Boston, and Malden areas. She was a graduate of Youville Hospital School of Nursing in Cambridge. She loved her patients and co-workers and they loved her.

Her most treasured role was as a loving and fierce protector of her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She may have been small but she was the life of the party & quick to laugh. Her favorite things to do were walking the beach, shopping, and being with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, David C Kinder; and her nephew, Scott G Portesi.

The cancer may have taken her life, but Donna, ever the fighter, took the bastard down with her.

A visitation will be held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home in Revere today, Wednesday, December 3 from 4 to 7:15 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service in the funeral home from 7:15 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For guest book, please visit Buonfiglio.com.

Lois Quarantello

November 29, 1936 — November 27, 2025

Lois E. Quarantello passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 27th, at age 88 surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born November 29, 1936, in Everett, MA, the daughter of James and Emmie (Boone) Mugford. She was a 1954 graduate of Everett High School. Lois started her career at the First National Bank of Boston before returning to her hometown at Middlesex Bank of Everett. She took great pride in her appearance and would often say that a good portion of her paycheck was spent on clothes when she worked in town. Lois will best be remembered as a favorite teller at the Shawmut Bank in Revere before it became Bank of America. She also worked at McCarthy Insurance in Salem.

It was on a visit to the hospital that she met the love of her life, Joseph Quarantello, Sr. Together they settled in Revere, MA and shared 60 years of marriage prior to his death in 2017. She was a devoted wife and most loving mother; her family was the focus of her life. Lois was a phenomenal cook, homemaker, and hostess always welcoming many friends and family for dinners and visits. Her parties with Joe were legendary, especially the annual 4th of July celebration with the best steak and cheese sandwiches and volleyball matches in the pool. She also belonged to several bowling leagues, was a Brownie leader, a Sunday School teacher, Treasurer of the Junior Guild, and an active member of the Winthrop Senior Center.

Lois was a faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Winthrop, MA. She had many dear friends, especially the ladies in “club,” as well as her Monday night St. Anthony’s group where she regularly played bingo.

Lois and Joe traveled extensively due to his Honor Club and President’s Club distinctions with John Hancock and first-class service with TWA thanks to daughter, Lisa. Her sweet indulgence was an occasional trip to Encore, Foxwoods, Twin Rivers, or Las Vegas.

Lois was the adored mother of Joseph, Jr. (Andrea) of Epping, NH, Lisa (Jeff) Steele of Danvers, MA, and Karen Quarantello of Danvers, MA. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Nicholas Steele of Norfolk, VA, Diana (Thomas) Cafarella of Melrose, MA, Jay (Alice) Quarantello of Salem, MA, and Justine Quarantello and her companion, Leo Spano, of Revere, MA. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Kate, Brett, Dane, Cole, Rhys, Evelyn, and Emily. She was the sister of Ethel (Russell) Grant of Southbury, CT, and was pre-deceased by brothers Cyril, Alfred, James, and Ralph Mugford. Lois also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she treasured, as well as extended family members.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care Dimensions and the Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living for their care. Donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Visiting Hours are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2nd at Buonfiglio Funeral Home.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 9:00 a.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, MA, prior to a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church 222 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, MA. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA.

For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Richard Anzuoni Sr.

A dedicated and accomplished Transportation Executive who left an enduring mark on the industry

Richard W. Anzuoni Sr. of Lynnfield, born on May 9, 1933 in Revere was a man of exceptional generosity, warmth, and joy to all who were fortunate to know him. A charming and charismatic presence throughout his life, Richard passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025.

Richard grew up a block from his father’s family business, Service Bus Line in Revere, where he and his brothers and sisters worked from an early age. There, he learned countless skills and developed the strong work ethic, discipline, and commitment to service that would define his life.

After graduating from Revere High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon returning home, he rejoined Service Bus Line. Working alongside his father and brothers, the family expanded their enterprise into a respected regional transportation and tourism network. Over the years, their portfolio included Service Bus Line, Malden Transit, Saugus Transit, Everett Transit, Dowling Acceptance Agency, Brush Hill Transportation, Beantown Trolley, McGinn Bus Company, Capeway Tours, Downtown Travel Service, and the Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company, with Richard holding various officer roles across these endeavors.

A dedicated and accomplished Transportation Executive, Richard left an enduring mark on the industry. Yet his professional success never overshadowed his devotion to family, friends, and community. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Filomena Anzuoni, and his beloved wife, Rita (Vietri) Anzuoni, to whom he was married for 58 wonderful years. Richard’s generosity, kindness, selflessness, and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was a devoted father to Trish Saba and her husband, Keith of New Hampshire, Richard Anzuoni Jr. and Cathy Mowbray of West Peabody; and Lauri Anzuoni-Scannell and her husband, Michael of Topsfield.

He was the cherished grandfather of Anjelica Anzuoni of FT. Myers, FL, Kristopher Saba of Boca Raton, FL, Jordan Anzuoni of West Peabod; and Carissa and Kayla Scannell of Topsfield, and the proud great-grandfather of Gianna Dwyer.

Richard was the dear brother of Maryann (Anzuoni) Shaffer and her late husband, Harry and his deceased siblings and wives: his brothers, James Anzuoni and wife, Jenny, Albert Anzuoni and his wife, Cecilia, his sister, Rose Baldini and her husband, Leo; his brothers: George Anzuoni and his wife, Barbara; Larry Anzuoni and his surviving, wife Jennette; his brother, John Anzuoni and his wife, Thersea. He was the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A proud member of the Salem Country Club and 100 Club of Massachusetts, Richard was dedicated to supporting families of fallen police and fire heroes. His generosity and kindness extended far beyond his immediate circle.

Richard found his greatest joy in life’s simple moments. He enjoyed hosting gatherings and socializing with family and friends. He took immense pride in watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Known for his readiness to lend a hand and his ability to make everyone feel valued.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 5th, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, Revere. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 Noon at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.

Richard A. Guarino

Owned Richard A. Guarino Dental Laboratory, Inc.

Richard A. Guarino of Boxford and Osterville MA, formerly of Revere and East Boston, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 24, 2025 surrounded by his family.

The beloved son of Angelo and Mamie Guarino, he was the devoted husband of Carol Guarino, his childhood sweetheart and lifelong companion since junior high school. A loving father, cherished grandfather, beloved uncle, and loyal friend, he filled every room with his humor, warmth, and unmistakable ability to make others laugh.

Richard was the proud owner of Richard A. Guarino Dental Laboratory, Inc. which he founded with his wife in the early 1970’s. His dedication to his work and the relationships he built through his business remained a defining part of his life. He was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1961 and the Boston School of Mechanical Dentistry.

Richard had a passion for classic cars, Italian food, and—most of all—his family. He was a man who loved deeply and lived fully.

He is survived by his son, Rick Guarino, his wife Jennifer and their children: Victoria, Richard and Leah Guarino of Boxford and by his daughter, Leanne Guarino and her children. Emily and Michael Villani of Middleton. He will be missed beyond measure by all who knew him.

A private family service was held on Saturday, November 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Esme “Terry” Virginia (Toomey) Waugh

Her family was the true center of her heart

Family and friends are warmly invited to gather for visiting hours on Thursday, December 4th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Esme “Terry” Virginia (Toomey) Waugh. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her honor on Friday, December 5th, at 11 a.m.at Incarnation Parish, 429 Upham St., Melrose, followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody.

Esme Virginia (Toomey) Waugh passed away peacefully in the loving presence and care of her children on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at her home in Melrose. She was 84 years old.

Born on August 20, 1941, in Boston, Esme was affectionately known to her family and friends as “Terry.” She was the cherished daughter of her late parents, Augustine “Gus” Toomey and Elizabeth (Healey) Toomey of Salem and dear sister to Linda (Toomey) Goodridge.

A proud alumna of Salem High School, she pursued her passion for helping others by earning her nursing degree from Salem Nursing School in 1960. Terry began her nursing career at the Chelsea Soldiers Home and later worked for the American Red Cross. During this time, she married the love of her life, and best friend, Richard “Dickie” Waugh, on May 28, 1966. The couple began their life together in Revere before settling in Melrose, where they were blessed with three children and a home filled with warmth, love, and laughter. Her family was the true center of her heart.

In addition to caring for her family and loved ones, Terry shared her skills and enthusiasm in a variety of roles. She was the office manager at the family’s auto repair business, volunteered at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, and supported local election activities in her community. She found joy in antiquing, bargain hunting, gardening, arts and crafts, and all things that glitter. Some of her happiest memories were made during family trips to Ogunquit, Maine, where she found serenity soaking in the sun and coastal scenery. Terry effortlessly made new friends and accumulated many lifelong friendships. The sparkle of her outfits was outshined only by her genuine warmth, outgoing personality, and smile.

Terry was predeceased by her devoted husband of 54 years, Richard “Dickie” Waugh, Sr., proprietor of Waugh’s Garage in Revere. She was the forever loving mother of Deborah Waugh of Malden, Tracy Waugh of Melrose, and Richard Waugh Jr. and his wife Jeannette of Tewksbury. She was the proud and beloved grandmother of Kendra Waugh, Vanessa Waugh, and Jillian Waugh, of Tewksbury, MA. She is survived by her loving sister, Linda E. Goodridge of Flourtown, PA. Terry is also lovingly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 320 Nevada St., Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.