ZBA approves variance for enlarged garage

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals held its regular monthly meeting last

Wednesday, November 19, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso

City Council Chamber.

On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members Aklog Limeneh, Arthur Pelton, James O’Brien, and alternate member Peggy Pratt.

The members took up one matter, an application from Jonathan A. Hartman, 78 Woodland Road, who was requesting a variance of Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.16.260(F)(1), “No accessory structure shall occupy more than 10% of the rear yard,” to enable him to raze the existing garage and construct a

24’ x 26’ two-car garage.

Attorney Nancy O’Neill appeared on behalf of Mr. Hartman. She explained that he intends to construct a modern garage to replace the present outdated, one-car garage, which has a footprint of 13.5′ x 21.5′, with a larger garage that will be able to hold two cars.

She noted that the new structure will have minimal, if any, impact on adjacent properties. In addition, O’Neil pointed out that the two-car garage will increase the available off-street parking on Woodland Rd., which is located in the Oak Island section of the city.

John Barrett, who has lived at 34 Woodland Rd. for 78 years and who will be the builder of the new garage, spoke in favor of the project.

Carol Healey, who lives at 51 Flint St., spoke against the project, saying, “It is not congruent with the neighborhood. It is oversized. There no longer will be any green space — there will be just a row of construction. It is very close to my home. I wouldn’t mind if the present garage were to be modernized. But with the new garage, there will be no green space.”

She also noted that the new garage actually will reduce on-street parking because the enlarged two-car garage will widen the driveway.

Richard Healey also spoke against the application. “The proposed structure is 624 sq. ft, compared to the current structure of 273 sq. ft. This is not a slight increase in square footage — it is more than twice the size,” said Healey.

Patricia Gallucci of 11 Putnam Rd. (who was representing her sister), spoke against the request. “Why would you want to give a variance? What is the reason? We already have a parking problem there, but this will remove a parking space from the street.”

The board voted 4-1 (with Tucker dissenting) to approve granting the variance with the conditions that the garage may not be used for commercial purposes, the height of the garage door shall be restricted to nine feet, and the garage shall not be used for habitation.