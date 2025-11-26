Thanksgiving Football 2025

RHS Patriots must stop Winthrop’s running game

The Revere High football team has been strong against the run during its second-half surge that has included wins over Malden and Everett.

On Thanksgiving morning at Harry Della Russo Stadium, the Patriots will be tested by Winthrop’s rushing attack that features three seniors and likely NEC All-Stars, Seth Sacco, Sean Dolen, and Nick Romano.

Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli has done his homework, personally scouting Winthrop during its 34-14 win over Wilmington.

Cicatelli said he and his players are aware of the explosive Sacco’s quest for 1,000 yards rushing for the season (Sacco enters the game with 881 yards).

“Winthrop is very good, and we’re going to have to play our best game to beat them this year,” said Cicatelli.

Reda Is Ready

Revere’s top defensive player is sophomore Reda Atoui, “who has been unbelievable this year,” according to Cicatelli.

Indeed, Atoui has earned the respect of GBL coaches, earning All-Star recognition. He also starts at running back and had 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Revere’s signature win (21-14) of the season over Everett.

“Reda’s always around the ball and we’re hoping he’ll be able to accomplish some things in this game,” said Cicatelli.

The Patriots will also look to defensive end Cesar Herrera to help contain Winthrop’s ground game.

Quarterback Jose Fuentes has had an excellent rookie season and was selected as a GBL All-Star. Also receiving GBL honors was tight end and outside linebacker Bryan Fuentes.

Revere team enjoys

BC-Georgia Tech game

Coach Cicatelli and his staff chaperoned the team on a trip to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill for the BC-Georgia Tech game.

“It was a great game, and the players had an enjoyable experience,” said Cicatelli. “The trip was courtesy of PAL (Police Activity League) and Kris Oldoni, who is always coming through for the kids of Revere.”

Revere brings a 3-6 record (3-3 GBL) into the Thanksgiving game. Winthrop is 4-6 with wins over Saugus, Salem, Gloucester, and Wilmington.

A large crowd is expected for the game with a forecast for temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s.