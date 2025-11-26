Suffolk Downs celebrates grand opening of The Point Barre & Yoga 

The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”), National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”) and the City of Revere celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of The Point Barre and Yoga (“The Point”), the second retail tenant to officially open at Suffolk Downs, following Twisted Fate Brewery’s opening in October.

Founded in 2017, The Point is a woman-owned yoga and barre studio with an existing location in East Boston. The expansion to ground-floor retail space in Amaya at Suffolk Downs marks the studio’s second location and will further enhance the vibrancy of the growing Beachmont Square neighborhood.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony featured a speaking program, with remarks from Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive officer of HYM; Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe and Revere elected officials; and Angela D’Amore and Jessica Drake, co-owners of the Point Barre & Yoga.

Located at 56 Salt Street in Revere, The Point’s Suffolk Downs studio introduces a bright, modern, and welcoming space for yoga, barre and wellness enthusiasts. Designed to inspire movement, mindfulness, and community, the new studio offers a wide range of infrared and room-temperature yoga classes, barre and Pilates sessions, as well as dance cardio and mommy & me options. The Point is also launching a Suffolk Downs Run Club and partnering with NamaStay Sober to offer a weekly class focused on fostering healthy habits, connection and support within the community. For a full schedule of classes and events, visit www.thepointbarreandyoga.com

Since its founding, The Point has been dedicated to creating a space that fosters well-being, emotional balance, and mindfulness for people of all ages and skill levels. The studio philosophy centers around inclusivity, offering a welcoming environment where individuals can strengthen both body and spirit. Whether seasoned practitioners or those just beginning their journeys, The Point’s spaces offer a place to build meaningful relationships and improve well-being. The expansion to Suffolk Downs allows The Point to extend its mission of building a supportive, connected community to an even broader audience.

With this opening at Suffolk Downs, The Point joins the new Twisted Fate Brewing taproom at Amaya, which officially opened its doors in October. Situated in the vibrant Beachmont Square, with direct access to the MBTA Blue Line and less than a half mile from the oldest public beach in the U.S, the Revere studio is perfectly positioned to become a new local favorite.

“From the beginning, our mission at The Point has been to create a space where people feel seen, supported and connected. Expanding to Suffolk Downs allows us to welcome even more members of the community into a studio that nurtures both strength and stillness. We’re thrilled to bring this sense of belonging to Revere and to contribute to the energy and growth happening in Beachmont Square,” said The Point Barre and Yoga Co-owners Angela D’Amore and Jessica Drake.

“HYM is excited to celebrate the opening of The Point Barre and Yoga as Suffolk Down’s second retail tenant,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “As a local, woman-owned business founded in East Boston, The Point has a deep connection to this community. With this opening, The Point adds to the growing list of vibrant destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy in Beachmont Square.”

“Today’s opening of The Point Barre and Yoga is another exciting step in the continued growth of Beachmont Square,” said Mayor of Revere, Patrick Keefe. “We’re grateful to see local, woman-owned businesses choosing to plant roots in Revere, and we look forward to the impact The Point will have on residents and visitors alike.”

BLACKLINE Retail Group serves as the exclusive leasing agent for the first phase of development at Beachmont Square and is bringing eight distinct retail destinations to Amaya for residents and visitors to enjoy, including The Point and Twisted Fate.

The Point’s Revere studio is located on the ground floor of Amaya, a 475-unit residential building located in the heart of the 1.7-million-square-foot Beachmont Square neighborhood, offering more than 24,000 square feet of dynamic retail space. The neighborhood is home to popular attractions like The Yard @ Beachmont Square, two dog parks, The Track at Suffolk Downs, and The Stage at Suffolk, which hosts a range of community events and concerts. For more information, visit atsuffolkdowns.com.