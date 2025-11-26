Presentation to Council highlights urgent care facility

AFC Urgent Care recently celebrated its first anniversary at the Northgate shopping center, but there are still many in the community who are not aware of the services the facility provides.

At the request of Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, representatives from AFC made a presentation to the council Monday night on the healthcare services they provide.

“I had a couple of incidents where I had to get some healthcare, and I wanted to go to Danvers but I was in a little bit of pain,” said McKenna. “So I Googled it, and I found out there is an urgent care in Northgate.”

When she went in AFC, she said it wasn’t crowded and she asked the receptionist why there wasn’t anyone there, and the receptionist said it was because not many people know they are there.

“I went into the backroom, it is so clean, it is wonderful, and the reason why this is in front of the council is to let the residents know that they can go to Northgate Shopping Center and get very, very good care,” said McKenna.

Shreya Patel, the director of operations at AFC Urgent Care said that there are often new patients who come in who didn’t realize AFC was open.

“This month marks our one year anniversary in terms of our clinic opening, and our mission over the past year has been very simple – it is to provide Revere with fast, accessible, and high quality medical care,” said Patel.

The clinic was opened to address two major issues that many community members face, said Patel, long emergency room wait times and limited primary care appointments.

“Over the past year, we have also contracted with the Revere Police Department and the fire department … to offer new hire physicals as well as required vaccinations and drug screens,” said Patel. “Additionally, we’ve offered discount school physicals to members of the Revere Public School system, and we also offer other discounted services. Recently, we hosted a flu vaccine clinic for Revere residents promoting public health and safety.”

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including blood testing and onsite x-rays.

“We are fully equipped to do any sort of rapid testing, whether it is the flu, strep, Covid, as well as any sort of STD testing,” Patel said.

Both Councillors Chris Giannino and Robert Haas III said they have been to the clinic and were impressed with its convenience and service.

“I was one of the people up here who had no idea, I was going to Lynn and other places for urgent care, and I am thrilled that you are here,” said Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto.