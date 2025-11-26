Letter to the Editor 11-26-25

Impressed by the Board of Public Health

Dear Editor,

I am writing to recognize the wonderful, hardworking, brilliant women of the Board of Public Health. I recently had the absolute pleasure of volunteering with these lovely ladies and was so very impressed with all that they do for the City of Revere. Under the leadership of Lauren Buck, this department does more than you can imagine, from giving backpacks to the schools, to vaccinating the elderly against Covid, the Flu, and Pneumonia, helping those with addiction, running the Farmer’s Market, and offering a Thanksgiving meal to those in need, these are just a few of the programs that they oversee, these ladies never stop. Every single person who walks into the department is helped, even if it’s not their department that can help them, no one is ever turned away. Always with a smile and a positive attitude towards making the community we live in, a better and healthier place to reside, you couldn’t ask for more from them. Every single one of these special ladies has a set of wings under their blouse. I am humbled to be a part of their community endeavors. Paula, Hajar, Adrianne, Alex, Maddy, Nada, Nicole, Carrie Ann, (and all the outreach workers) and Donna . Thank you for letting me be a part of your unending and noteworthy work.

Gratefully,

Christine Robertson