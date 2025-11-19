News Briefs

Mayor Keefe Invites Revere Residents to Santa Parade and Tree Lighting

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department invite residents to the Santa Parade and Tree Lighting, taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

“I’m looking forward to seeing families and friends across Revere, lining the parade route, and joining in on the holiday fun at City Hall Plaza,” commented Mayor Keefe. He continued, “There really is no place like home for the holidays, and we have always made it a goal to ensure that there is a fun, free, family event in the heart of our community.”

The thirteenth annual Santa Parade, a key fundraiser for the Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Fund, will be held at 3:45pm, with the route beginning at Revere High School. The route will move from the Revere High School lot, up True Street, up Cushman Street, taking a right on Newhall then Malden Streets, before returning up Broadway to City Hall (281 Broadway).

At 4:45pm, parade floats will arrive at City Hall, where Mayor Keefe and Santa will light the tree. Residents are encouraged to enjoy photos with Santa, as well as family amusements and hot chocolate at the Tree Lighting event, which runs until 8:00pm.

The Revere History Museum (108 Beach Street) will also be hosting visitors and shopping opportunities from 2:00pm-4:00pm.

Revere Receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Revere for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“It is no surprise to me that the City of Revere has received this award every year for more than a decade,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “Our careful financial choices, paired with the discretion and professionalism of our Finance team, have made for, yet again, a great success for our city,” he added.

“I am very proud of the work of the finance team in the city that has yet again helped us in achieving our 12th straight Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, dating back to FY2013,” commented Chief of Finance, Richard Viscay. “The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Certificate Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal,” he noted. Viscay concluded, “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and the city of Revere is honored to be able to maintain this level of financial reporting to its constituents and stakeholders.”

Income-restricted condos available for purchase in Revere

The City of Revere would like to notify interested residents that two income-restricted condominiums are currently available for purchase in Revere.

• 291 Revere St., Unit 11

$283,317.30

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at 291 Revere St is 634 Sq Ft.

The maximum sale price is $283,317.30

This unit is available to households making at or below 80% of Area Median Income:

1 person $92,650

2 persons $105,850

3 persons $119,100

4 persons $132,300

5 persons $142,900

6 persons $153,500

For information about this unit please contact the realtor, Nick Daher:

[email protected]

• 133 Salem St, Unit 102

$220,000

This 0 bedroom (studio), 1 bathroom condo at 133 Salem St (new construction) is 503 square feet

The maximum sale price is $220,000

This unit is available to households making at or below 70% of Area Median Income:

1 person $81,060

2 persons $92,680

3 persons $104,230

4 persons $115,780

For information about this unit, contact the realtor, Roy Avellaneda:

[email protected]

To learn more about affordable housing opportunities in Revere as they become available in the future, please visit https://www.revere.org/programs-and-support, or contact Joe Gravellese in the Department of Planning and Community Development – [email protected], 781-286-8181 x 20124.