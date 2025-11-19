Massachusetts House Passes Bill to Remove Outdated and Offensive Terms in General Laws

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a bill that removes outdated and offensive language in the General Laws to describe persons with disabilities. The language in the bill removes all variations of outdated terms such as “handicapped,” “disabled,” and the “r-word.” The bill replaces these terms with current terminology such as “person with a disability.”

“As lawmakers, we know that words matter,” said Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “This legislation is our latest effort to ensure that our state laws do not use antiquated words that carry negative connotations, words that also serve as a reminder of past injustices. I would like to thank Representatives Livingstone, Finn and Garballey for their work on this important legislation.”

“Removing out-of-date and offensive language from the Massachusetts General Laws to describe people with disabilities is an important step in ensuring that our values are also reflected in our statutes,” said Representative Jay D. Livingstone (D-Boston), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities. “As legislators, it is our job to help make sure that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities feel included, accepted and embraced for who they are, and this is an important step in doing so.”

“I am pleased that this legislation appears finally ready to head to the Governor’s desk. While we as a society have done a much better job of assisting and caring for some of the neediest, the language of in our laws has not kept up. This legislation goes a long way to matching our legal words to our public actions,” said Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D. Winthrop).

Last year, the Massachusetts Legislature renamed the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) as MassAbility, a change that defines the agency’s role in supporting residents with disabilities live independently. The name change reflects the intention to empower individuals living with disabilities and move away from outdated terminology as the office undergoes broad changes towards a more expansive model for disability employment services and independent living.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 154-0 and now moves back to the Senate for further consideration.