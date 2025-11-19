Governor Healey Celebrates Massachusetts Women and Girls in Trades

Special to the Journal

Governor Maura Healey today joined union leaders and hundreds of young women from high schools across Greater Boston at the 10th Annual Massachusetts Girls in Trades Eastern Conference & Career Fair connects girls enrolled in career and technical education programs with tradeswomen, union apprenticeship programs, and industry leaders to learn more about mentorship and career opportunities. Massachusetts Girls in Trades is committed to promoting good-paying, high-skilled careers in union construction trades to female students in middle school and high school, as well as recent high school graduates.

“The trades offer great careers for girls and women that come with good pay, good benefits and the opportunity to make a real impact in your community,” said Governor Healey. “Every year, Massachusetts Girls in Trades helps hundreds of young women across our state learn about potential careers and connect directly with women already working in the field to help them see firsthand what’s possible. I was glad to join these remarkable young women today, and I’m grateful for the important work that Massachusetts Girls in Trades and our partners in labor are doing every day to support our workforce and grow our economy.”

“The MA Girls in Trade annual conferences in Boston and next week in Holyoke is part of a larger movement to help young women discover future careers in the construction, break down barriers, and strengthen representation within the building trades,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration appreciates the partnership with MA Girls in Trade and many other union leaders as we promote Registered Apprenticeship to unlock life-changing and meaningful careers critical to our economy and state’s competitiveness.”

“Union standards improve standards for entire industries – whether workers are union members or not. We have over 40 registered construction apprenticeship programs across the state, where apprentices earn while they learn the most cutting-edge techniques and how to do them in the safest way possible,” said Chrissy Lynch, President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. “We prepare apprentices not just for jobs, but for careers, and we are so proud of the important work MA Girls In Trade does to connect women in high school vocational programs to our apprenticeships. Governor Healey knows that union training programs are the best – and we are proud to partner with her to support registered apprenticeships and project labor agreements that support middle class careers for Massachusetts residents.”

“Union apprenticeship programs are the foundation of an inclusive, world-class construction workforce here in Massachusetts,” said Frank Callahan, President of the Massachusetts Building Trades Unions. “MBTU apprenticeship programs have 75% of all registered apprentices in the state. Women now comprise over 11% of all union building trades apprentices in Massachusetts, tripling the national average and representing a two-fold increase since 2012. Union programs train 81 percent of apprentices of color and 88 percent of all registered tradeswomen. Each year, the union building trades provide a pathway to a rewarding career, with industry-leading wages and benefits, free training and skills development, the highest safety standards, and opportunities for advancement.”

“IBEW Local 103 was proud to host the 10th Annual Massachusetts Girls in Trades Eastern Conference & Career Fair,” said Lou Antonellis, Business Manager and Financial Secretary of IBEW Local 103. “We have trained a record number of women apprentices in recent years, and this event is always a great opportunity for young women to meet some of them and learn about all of the opportunities that come with a career in the trades.”

Governor Healey has prioritized supporting union labor and women in trades. She signed Executive Orders to increase the participation of women in construction and to promote the use of project labor agreements (PLAs) by state agencies for large public works projects. She has also expanded career pathways for young people across the state – including increasing the number of Early College and Innovation Career Pathways programs in schools and helping more than 10,000 registered apprentices get hired since taking office.