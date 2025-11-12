RHS Football

Cicatelli ‘not happy” about Belmont’s last-minute decision to opt out of game

By Cary Shuman

Revere High School head coach Lou Cicatelli is “not happy” by Belmont High School’s decision to cancel its game with the Patriots that had been scheduled for Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Cicatelli said he was notified Monday night that Belmont, who is 0-9 this season, would not be playing Revere.

“I am not happy,” said Cicatelli. “There is currently a 90 per cent chance that we will not be playing a game this week because the Belmont athletic director and coaches didn’t think that they could compete with us.

“All year long they [Belmont] knew that they were going to be a young team, as we are, and they had the choice in this playoff format to take the bye,” continued Cicatelli. “They could have taken the bye and opted us. I am disappointed by Belmont’s actions in this matter.”

Cicatelli said he will have to regroup “and try to keep his players interested for the next 14 days” as the Patriots prepare for their annual Thanksgiving game against Winthrop.

Revere athletic director Frank Shea has been closely monitoring the situation.

“It was shocking news to me when I heard Belmont declined to play us this week,” said Shea. “We are contacting other programs for another opponent to fill the unexpected vacancy in our schedule.”

Revere (3-5) lost to Newburyport, 27-6, in a non-playoff game last Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Newburyport. The Patriots played the Clippers tough for a half, trailing 7-0 at the break.

Quarterback Sergio Peguero rushed for Revere’s lone touchdown. Bryan Fuentes had a spectacular interception to set up the score.

“We struggled all night offensively,” said Cicatelli. “You know the old age, I know it was only an hour bus ride, but we didn’t get off the bus. We were not the Revere Patriots of the last couple of weeks when we played better football.”