Rhalimi Makes History as the First Moroccan American Elected to Public Office in the U.S.

Special to the Journal

In a historic moment for both the city of Revere and the nation, Alexander Rhalimi has been elected to the Revere Ward 2 School Committee, becoming the first Moroccan American ever elected to public office in the United States.

Rhalimi, a longtime Revere resident and community advocate, immigrated from Morocco more than two decades ago in search of opportunity and a better life. His election marks a significant milestone in American political history, reflecting the growing diversity and civic engagement of immigrant communities across the country.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the voters of Ward 2 have placed in me,” Rhalimi said following his victory. “This moment is bigger than one person—it’s about representation, belonging, and the belief that anyone, no matter where they come from, can contribute to their community and make a difference.”

Throughout his campaign, Rhalimi focused on education, inclusion, and student success, emphasizing the importance of supporting teachers, empowering families, and ensuring that every child in Revere has access to a high-quality education.

Rhalimi’s historic election has drawn attention beyond Revere, with many community members and civic leaders celebrating his achievement as a breakthrough for Moroccan Americans and immigrant representation in U.S. public life.

“This victory is a proud reflection of Revere’s spirit—one of opportunity, diversity, and community,” said a local supporter. “Alexander’s election shows that our city embraces people from all backgrounds who want to serve and give back.”

As he begins his term on the School Committee, Rhalimi says his focus remains on collaboration and student-centered progress. “This is just the beginning,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, families, and educators to build a stronger future for our students and our city.”