Obituaries 11-12-2025

Edward G. Page, Jr.

Long associated with family business Page Cabinet Shop in Revere

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 16th from 2 to 6 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Edward G. Page, Jr., who passed peacefully in the loving presence of his family, at his daughter’s home in Revere on Sunday, November 9th following a brief illness. He was 94 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, November 17th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea immediately followed by interment and military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Eddie was born on July 9, 1931 in Chelsea. He was raised and educated in Revere. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1949. Eddie then furthered his education and passion by attending Wentworth Academy in Boston (Now Wentworth Institute). Eddie studied Engineering and Cabinet Making. He then began his career along with his father at Page Cabinet Shop. Early on in Eddie’s career he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country admirably and faithfully during the Korean War. Eddie was honorably discharged and was always very proud of his service to his country. Eddie returned back home to Revere and continued working with his father at the cabinet shop. He later took over the whole business and provided many people throughout the City of Revere and beyond with his craftsmanship. He prided himself on the way he conducted his business and the work that he did.

After retiring from the family business, he then took a job with Home Depot, where they used his vast knowledge and sent him to many homes measuring for kitchen and bathroom remodels.

Eddie truly loved wintering in Florida and enjoyed the sunshine. He loved taking regular walks along the beach. He was also well known for his other love in life, ballroom dancing. As a young man he would be found dancing at the Wonderland Ballroom and anywhere else the opportunity would present itself. He was a great fan of football, and he especially loved the New England Patriots. This gave him great joy. Eddie was a man who will be remembered as living his life by doing the things he loved the most and loving the people that mattered the most to him, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The loving father of Edward G. Page, III and his wife, Theresa, Timothy J. Page and Jane F. Page, all of Revere, he was the cherished and proud grandfather of Fallon E. (DiPlatzi) Cadigan and her husband, Jonathan of Winthrop, Christian Eaves of Revere and Jillian Eaves of Tampa, Florida; the adored great grandfather of Ayla, Briac, and Briley. He is the former husband of the late Ernestine (Fallon) Page who was the mother of his three children. He was the dear brother of the late James F. Page, Sr. and Dorothy Hanlon. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Eddie’s name may be made to the Chelsea Soldier’s Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

James F. Costa Sr.

Retired Thoroughbred Horse Trainer

James F. Costa, a longtime resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old.

Jimmy, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Boston on May 8, 1939. He was the son of the late Rocco J. and Margaret M. (DeFeo) Costa. Jimmy was raised and educated in East Boston and Revere, graduating from Revere High School in 1957.

Following High School, Jimmy owned both a fencing and trucking company and later found his passion in horse racing as a thoroughbred trainer. Based out of Suffolk Downs and Rockingham Park, he trained horses across the eastern United States for over 25 years until his retirement. Jimmy was a proud lifelong member of the Sons of Italy and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge (#1272.)

He was the devoted father of Rocco J. Costa II and his companion, Amy Martyn of Marblehead, James F. Costa, Jr., of Newton, and Victoria Beaver and her husband, Scott of Saugus; grandfather of Corey J. Beaver and great-grandfather of Fortunado Lux Beaver, both of Saugus, and step-grandfather of Savannah Cole of San Diego.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy’s memory to The Jockey Fund at https://pdjf.org/donate/

Arno Purington Bommer

Retired Revere Dentist; Past President of the Massachusetts Dental Society

Arno Purington Bommer passed away on October 27, 2025. He was born in Boston in 1927, the first of Arno M. and Marian (Morse) Bommer’s two children. He was raised in Medford where he was active in scouting, played cornet in the school band, and enjoyed summer trips to the Morse family farm in Brunswick, Maine.

Arno graduated from Medford High School in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy to serve in World War Two. He was training as an x-ray technician with the Navy in San Diego when the war ended.

Arno attended Tufts College and then Tufts Dental School. Upon graduation, he went into practice, working with his father at an office in Revere. He also taught students as a staff clinician at Tufts Dental School and served on the school’s admissions committee. Some of his former students became life-long friends. Arno was elected as president of Massachusetts Dental Society in 1971, following in his father’s footsteps.

Arno met his wife, Marilyn, as a patient sitting in his dental chair. They were married in 1957. Marilyn and Arno raised their three children, Elizabeth, Arno, and Allan, in Lynnfield. The family attended Centre Congregational Church and enjoyed regular summer trips to Sebec Lake in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Arno had many diverse hobbies. He enjoyed traveling to antique-car shows and parades. Until his final days, he could still identify the makes and models and many antique cars. He also enjoyed trains and took many trips for railroad enthusiasts, bringing along his sons in the 1970s. He built a wooden kit motorboat in the 1950s that his family used through the 1980s. He enjoyed waterskiing on one ski behind the boat until he was 69. Another unusual hobby of his was banking; he served as Chairman of the Revere Federal Savings Bank.

In recent years, Arno and Marilyn lived at Brooksby Village in Peabody. They enjoyed traveling near and far with their daughter, Beth. They made regular winter trips to Tarpon Springs, Florida, where they played golf and cards with friends and relatives. In summer, they visited their sons’ (Allan and Arno) cabin on Long Lake in Naples, Maine, which they had also helped to build. Arno also greatly enjoyed helping to raise two granddaughters, Natasha and Tatyana.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, and his sister, Barbara, and is survived by his children, Elizabeth, Arno (and wife Erin), and Allan (and wife Crystal), and his granddaughters, Natasha, Alyssa, Tatyana, and Amelia.

At Arno’s request, there will be no public service. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Veronica Ann Pretti

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved her

Veronica Ann Pretti, adoringly known to all as “Honey,” has passed on to her eternal rest. Born on January 1, 1932, in Boston, Honey was a beacon of love, compassion, and kindness. She was the embodiment of thoughtfulness, always considering the feelings and needs of others before her own. Her warm heart and loving spirit touched the lives of those around her, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Honey enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She found joy in knitting, working on puzzles, and crocheting. Her creativity knew no bounds, extending to ceramics which she crafted in her own kiln. High teas with her girls and visiting casinos added spice to her life. She also found solace in antiquing and baking, creating a warm and welcoming home filled with the tantalizing aroma of freshly baked goods. Honey dedicated herself to a lifetime of service, working as an Administration Clerk with the US Postal Service before retirement. She was a proud member of the VFW, The Emblem and Elks, and the American Legion, contributing significantly to her community.

Raised in Beachmont Revere, and later settling in Wakefield, Veronica, or “Honey,” was a woman of strength and resilience. Her heart held immense love for her family, particularly her children, who were her world.

She is survived by her children: Susan, Rosemary, Arlene and her husband, Tony, Alfred “Butchie” and his wife, Rory, Louise and Anthony and his wife, Victoria;. sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.

Honey was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, her parents, Herbert and Rose (McDonough) Rice, her sister, Mary Penta, brothers, Edward and William and her grandsons, John Sullivan, Jr and Douglas Pretti.

Honey lived a life full of love and compassion, reflecting her belief, “I tried to be the best person I could be and was considerate of other people.” Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved her. We invite you to celebrate Honey’s life and share your memories and photos on her memorial page. Your stories and pictures will serve as a testament to Honey’s life, her love, and her lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have known her. For Guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to stroke.org or savethebees.com.

Lidia Mastromattei

November 12, 1951 — November 10, 2025

Lidia Mastromattei, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, was born on November 12, 1951, in Monte San Giovanni Campano, Italy. She was raised in Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1970 at the age of 18. She initially settled in New York before making Revere her permanent home, where she raised her family.

Lidia shared 57 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Gino Mastromattei. She was well known in the community for her years of work at Revere bakeries, including the former Brandanos and Salvatores and Joe Paces in Saugus. Lidia had a love for cooking but found her greatest joy in caring for her family.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Gino Mastromattei; her three loving children, Mario Mastromattei, Gina Macone, and Carlo Mastromattei; her grandchildren, Gianna and Anthony Macone and Fiona and Celia Mastromattei, her sister, Rita Palladinelli and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Esterina and Antonio Mastromattei. She was predeceased by her siblings Mario, Velia, Ada, Renaldo, and Antonio Palladinelli.

The Mastromattei family would like to thank Mystic Valley Elder Services, Care Dimension Hospice and the three amazing healthcare workers from Global Healthcare Services (Marlene, Rosa and Sheila) for their amazing services and contributions over the years.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to honor Lidia’s life, remembering her warmth, devotion, and the love she shared with all who knew her.

Joseph DeSantis

Longtime Revere Resident

Joseph “Joe” Alfonso DeSantis passed away peacefully on November 10, 2025, at the remarkable age of 97.

Born in Boston’s west end, he was the son of the late Agostino DeSantis and Mildred Scalfino

He was a longtime resident of Revere, Joe lived a life filled with laughter, love, and loyalty to family, friends, and community.

Joe was the beloved husband of the late Frances DeSantis, his partner and best friend for 67 beautiful years. Together, they built a life defined by family, hard work, and endless love. He was the devoted father of the late Joe DeSantis, and James DeSantis, and Janice DeSantis. Cherished grandfather to Joey and his wife Erin, Jackie and his wife Gennara, Rachael, and Jenae DeSantis; and proud great-grandfather to Lola, Frankie, and Alessi DeSantis. Joe was also a dear brother to the late Bobby, as well as Richie DeSantis. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews.

Known to all for his kindness, humor, and unmistakable pride in his West End roots, Joe had a gift for making every person feel like an old friend. Whether he was sharing stories about “The Old West End,” cracking a perfectly timed joke, or hosting a pool party in his yard while blasting Tony Bennett—drink in one hand and a cigar in the other—Joe brought warmth and light to every room he entered.

Joe’s devotion extended beyond his family — he poured his heart into his business, Revere Aluminum Window Corp., which became a cornerstone of the community and a reflection of his integrity and work ethic. His pride in his work and his customers was only matched by the pride he took in his family’s accomplishments.

Above all, Joe was the life of the party. He loved to celebrate, to laugh, and to remind everyone around him that life was meant to be enjoyed. His energy, his stories, and his laughter will live on in the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have known him.

Please reference Buonfiglio Funeral Home Website at www.buonfiglio.com for details on funeral services.

Robert J. Guerriero

Retired inspector for the City of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Robert J. Guerriero, who passed away on November 9th at 86 years of age. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12 noon followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

The beloved husband of Lois M. (Griffin) of Revere, he was the devoted father of Michael J. Guerriero and his fiancé, Kelley Settipane of Revere, Mark R. Guerriero and his partner, Anna Contreras of Revere, Lisa Cefalo and her husband, Felice of Saugus, Debbie Esposito-Corcoran and the late Laurie A. Guerriero; cherished grandfather of Mia, Thomas, Robert and Robert and dear brother of the late Grace Solano, Anna Pacella and Michael Guerriero. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

Robert was a longtime Revere resident for over 60 years and worked for many years for Cabot Paint and he also spent time working as an inspector for the City of Revere. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family and he loved to keep fit and run.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.