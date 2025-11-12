News Briefs

Rescheduled: M&T Bank First Time Homebuyer Seminar SET for December 4

The M&T Bank First-Time Homebuyer Seminar, originally scheduled to be hosted this Thursday, November 6 at the Rumney Marsh Academy, has been postponed to Thursday, December 4. The event will still be held at the Rumney Marsh Academy, from 5:30pm-8:00pm.

The event is designed to offer an overview of the process and answer questions about those interested in the journey to homeownership. Peter Katsarakes, Assistant VP and Mortgage Loan Officer at M&T Bank, along with a team of experts, will discuss requirements for qualifying for a mortgage and the process for applying, and will answer questions you may have. They will also share information about the ONE+ Mortgage program, designed to be an attainable and affordable mortgage option for income-eligible first-time homebuyers in Greater Boston.

In addition to representatives from M&T Bank, representatives from the City of Revere will be on hand to share information about the First Time Homebuyer Downpayment Assistance Program and other resources available for those seeking affordable homeownership opportunities.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact either:

Peter Katsarakes, M&T Bank: [email protected] or

Joe Gravellese, City of Revere, [email protected]

The City of Revere and M&T Bank apologize for any inconvenience regarding the date change and look forward to welcoming those interested on December 4.

City Hosts Successful ‘Welcome to Revere’ Tour

This past weekend, the City of Revere Community Liaisons launched their first “Welcome to Revere” tour. Styled in the fashion of the Boston Duck Tours, and running quarterly, the two-hour tour aimed to welcome new residents to the city features local landmarks, public buildings, parks, family-friendly spots, and restaurants. Each tour also includes free samples of local food from Revere’s business districts, including Easy Pie, Perros Paisas, Chocolaffee, and Tulum Taqueria. In its first run on Saturday, November 1, the tour sold out two separate timeslots, educating 24 new residents on all things Revere.

The initiative was sparked by Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., with the intention of educating new residents on the benefits of living in Revere, from “navigating city resources,” to “finding the best place to grab dinner,” and beyond.

“With our proximity to the airport, our natural geography, and our strong public school system, we’ve seen homebuyers and renters flock to Revere in recent times,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., “We want to show them what a welcoming community looks like, and we want to show them everything we have to offer.”

Nada Abou-Fouda, Community Liaison and Tour Guide, added, “Revere is an amazing place to live, and we want to show all our newest residents why we love it so much.”

Registration for the next installation of the tour, which takes place on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at both 11:00am and 2:30pm, is open online.

New residents are also encouraged to contact Community Liaison Madelyn Pineda-Alvarez for more information, at [email protected].