Council Approves Toys for Tickets Program

By Adam Swift

The city council once again approved the Annual Toys for Tickets Amnesty Program offered through the parking department.

Upon payment of an unpaid parking fine and the donation of a new, unused toy of similar or greater value for donation to a worthy charitable purpose, the parking director will waive up to $30 per parking ticket, with a maximum of five tickets.

The program this year will run from Monday, Nov. 17 through the close of business on Friday, Dec. 12.

“This will be the sixth annual Toys for Tickets program,” said Parking Director Zach Babo.

The parking director will not be able to waive any surcharges imposed by the Registry of Motor Vehicles if the director has been notified by the registry of an unpaid fine and a non-renewal of license and/or registration has been recorded by the registry.

“This is a wonderful program and I hope we get a lot of toys for the kids who need them,” said Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto. “I know I will be doing my part.”

The city will also be implementing the Stay and Shop Local Saturdays again this holiday season. Parking meters on Saturdays in December will be exempt from payment to promote local holiday shopping.