Celebrating Our Veterans This Veterans Day

Mayor Patrick Keefe addressed the capacity crowd gathered at the Casa Lucia to celebrate
Veterans Day, presented the Revere Veterans Committee with a Mayoral Citation for their dedication
to veteran groups and the City of Revere for the past 20 years. Shown Co Chair RVC Ira
Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, and Co Chairman of the RVC
Al Terminiello Jr.
Major Deb Bowker US Army and Commander of the RHS JROTC prepares the honor guard for
the opening of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Mass. Veterans Home in neighboring Chelsea

