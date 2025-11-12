News Celebrating Our Veterans This Veterans Day by Journal Staff • November 12, 2025 • 0 Comments Mayor Patrick Keefe addressed the capacity crowd gathered at the Casa Lucia to celebrateVeterans Day, presented the Revere Veterans Committee with a Mayoral Citation for their dedicationto veteran groups and the City of Revere for the past 20 years. Shown Co Chair RVC IraNovoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, and Co Chairman of the RVCAl Terminiello Jr. Major Deb Bowker US Army and Commander of the RHS JROTC prepares the honor guard forthe opening of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Mass. Veterans Home in neighboring Chelsea