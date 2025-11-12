AG Campbell, Gov. Healey, Treasurer Goldberg Appoint Carrie Benedon to Cannabis Control Commission

Special to the Journal

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, Governor Maura Healey, and Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg have announced the appointment, effective November 17, 2025, of Carrie Benedon to the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). Carrie will fill the seat left vacated by Nurys Camargo.

Benedon has served as the Director of the Division of Open Government at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) since 2018. In that role, Benedon has been tasked with upholding Massachusetts’s Open Meeting Law and ensuring government transparency. In her time as director, Benedon oversaw the resolution of more than 2,000 formal Open Meeting Law complaints and during the past year achieved her division’s speediest complaint resolution times in nearly 10 years, even as complaint volume rose by 50%.

Prior to her role as Director, Benedon served as an Assistant Attorney General with the AGO’s Constitutional and Administrative Law Division since 2012, where her practice included major institutional reform litigation on behalf of the Commonwealth. Prior to the creation of the CCC, she successfully represented the Department of Public Health in several cases challenging its medical marijuana registration and licensing authority.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Carrie Benedon, who has been an invaluable asset to the Attorney General’s Office for the past 13 years,” said AG Campbell. “I am confident that Carrie’s longstanding commitment to good governance, vast experience in advising state agencies, and demonstrated commitment to efficiency, social justice, and integrity will be integral in the Commission’s work to ensure fairness and transparency.”

“Carrie Benedon has dedicated her career to public service and ensuring that government is transparent and works for the people. She knows how to bring people together to deliver results,” said Governor Healey. “I’m proud to appoint her to the Cannabis Control Commission along with Attorney General Campbell and Treasurer Goldberg.”

“I am pleased to join Governor Healey and Attorney General Campbell in appointing Carrie Benedon to the Cannabis Control Commission,” said Treasurer Goldberg. “Her understanding of transparency laws, along with her commitment to social justice and equity, will strongly benefit the Commission as they continue to serve the public.”

Per statute, two of the five CCC commissioners are appointed by a majority vote of the Governor, Attorney General, and Treasurer. Each appointee is chosen to serve a five-year term. One of their appointees should have professional experience in industry management, including commodities, production, and distribution in a regulated industry; the other should have a background in legal, policy, or social justice issues related to a regulated industry. Benedon will fill the latter seat. Bruce Stebbins, who Governor Healey, AG Campbell, and Treasurer Goldberg reappointed earlier this summer, resumed his role in the former seat on September 1.

The CCC is an independent agency established by Chapter 55 of the Acts of 2017, signed by the Governor in July 2017. Its role is to establish, regulate, and oversee the Commonwealth’s medical and adult use marijuana industry, passed by voters in November 2016.