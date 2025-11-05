RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer wins tourney opener, travels to #1 Oliver Ames tonight

The Revere High boys soccer team defeated Southeast Regional Vocational High Monday evening by a score of 3-2 in a preliminary round contest of the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots entered the tourney as the #32 seed in D-2 with a 9-3-5 record. Southeast was the #33 seed with a 14-2-1 mark.

The triumph earned coach Gerardo Rodriguez and his crew the right to advance to the Round of 32 where they will travel to Easton to take on #1 seed Oliver Ames (12-1-3) this evening (Wednesday) in the Round of 32.

Kick-off is set for 7:00.

RHS volleyball, field hockey fall in state tourney

The Revere High girls volleyball and field hockey teams dropped their opening round contests in the MIAA state tournament last week.

Coach Emilie Clemons’s volleyball squad, which entered the tourney as the #36 seed in Division 2 with a 15-5 record, put up a valiant effort in a 3-0 loss at #29 Somerville, which also sported a 15-5 mark. In addition, the two rivals, who are Greater Boston League foes, had split their two contests during the regular season.

Their tourney encounter began as expected between two evenly-matched squads. The first two sets were closely-fought battles, but the Lady Highlanders prevailed by narrow margins of 25-23 and 27-25 in the first two sets en route to claiming the win.

Dayana Ortega made five kills and Anna Doucette served four aces for the Lady Patriots.

The RHS field hockey team, which qualified for the tourney thanks to an incredible 3-1-1 finish in the final seek of the season, came up on the short end of a 7-0 decision at Bishop Stang. Coach Victoria Correia’s Lady Patriots were seeded 35th in the D-2 state tourney with a 10-7-1 record, while the Bishops were seeded 30th with a 7-9-2 mark.

Lady Patriots run well at GBL Meet

The Revere High girls cross country team turned in a strong showing at the Greater Boston League Meet last Wednesday at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford last Wednesday.

“It was a cold day, drizzly and grey, though it actually made for some good racing,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Overall the team finished third, behind Somerville (the regular-season GBL champion) and Medford.

“However, we beat Lynn English, who had beaten us in the regular season, which was a goal of the team,” Sinnott continued. “I am proud that we were able to accomplish this. Our two newest runners, Valeria Acevedo Estrada and Adis Cordero Canela, took on the challenge of running in the varsity race in order to allow the team to earn a score and ultimately get the 3rd place finish. I know it was not easy for them to do this, as they could have run in the shorter JV race, but they were committed to the team having a strong showing in the race.”

“Our two seniors came away with All Star honors, finishing within the top 10 spots,” Sinnott added. “Olivia Rupp finished 4th overall and Rania Hamdani finished 10th overall. The team will miss their leadership and grit, but will use them as role models for the future.

“Emma DeCrosta finished with a time of 25:15, which resulted in an overall pace of 8:08 per mile,” Sinnott noted. “This was a personal best for Emma, which is fantastic. She has been racking up personal bests-after-personal bests – a testament to her training and effort.”

Rupp, Hamdani, and DeCrosta, who met the qualifying standards, competed in the Frank Mooney Coach Invitational this past Saturday (see accompanying story below).

They also will be competing this Saturday in the Division 2 State Meet.

Overall Team Results:

3rd place finish with 91 points

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 4th overall – 21:13

Rania Hamdani – 10th overall – 23:18

Emma DeCrosta – 22rd overall – 25:15

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 36th overall – 35:31

Adis Cordero Canela – 37th overall – 35:35

Rupp wins medal at Invitational Meet

RHS senior Olivia Rupp earned a medal at the Frank Mooney State Coaches Invitational Meet that was held Saturday at the MIAA training facility in Wrentham.

Olivia came across the line in 27th place with a time of 21:17 to bring home a medal.

“Olivia followed her racing plan to a ‘T’ and got stronger and stronger throughout the course,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “She passed at least 15 runners during the race, moving her up into medal placement. Revere hasn’t had a medal winner in the Junior/Senior race here at Frank Mooney in quite a while – so this is outstanding.”

Teammates Rania Hamdani and Emma DeCrosta also competed in the race and turned in strong performances.

“Emma DeCrosta tied her personal best 5K time and was over two minutes faster than her time on this course last year,” said Sinnott. “This shows how much she has improved over this season.

“Rania Hamdani also ran well with a finishing kick that passed several girls in the last 50 meters,” added Sinnott, who will bring her runners this Saturday to the Northfield Mountain Recreation Center for the State Division 2 race.

Overall results:

Olivia Rupp – 27th overall – 21:17

Rania Hamdani – 91st overall – 23:40

Emma DeCrosta – 130th overall – 25:15

Yogi top runner for RHS boys at GBL Meet

Diogo Yogi led the way for the Revere High boys cross country team at last Wednesday’s GBL Meet at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford..Diogo finished in 13th place among the large field with a time of 18:47 over the 5K course, leaving him just shy of earning a GBL All-Star selection, which is awarded to the top-10 finishers.

The Patriots finished in seventh place in the team standings.

Individual results:

13th: Diogo Yogi: 18:47

36th: Cristian Requeno

43rd: Javier Rosa 23:13

44th: Andre Nguyen: 25:14

45th: Josh Rugutt: 25:22

46th: Noah Shanley: 25:49