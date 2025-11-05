Reda Atoui Excels as Revere Stuns Everett, 21-14, on Late Touchdown

By Cary Shuman

Borrowing a page from Jose Escobar, Joe Llanos, Joe Festa, Mike Mucci, and other spectacular Revere running backs of the past, sophomore Reda Atoui submitted one of the most outstanding two-way performances in the program’s history in a dramatic 21-14 victory over Everett last Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Atoui rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and he made the game’s biggest defensive play when he intercepted a pass to stop Everett on its final possession. Prior to that play, Atoui had scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard run with 1:36 left in the game. Jose Fuentes’ two-point conversion pass to Atoui made it 21-14.

“We had a great drive down the field and made the two-point conversion,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “Reda made that great interception (and had an earlier fumble recovery). He played an amazing game.”

Atoui set the tone for the first half with a 63-yard run. Mario Ramirez scored on a 7-yard run to give Revere a 6-0 lead. Jose Fuentes added the PAT.

Following a Fuentes interception, Atoui rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give Everett a 13-0 lead.

But Coach Ron DiLoreto’s Crimson Tide rallied in the second half. A 47-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Freni to Armani Negron gave Everett a 14-13 lead with six minutes left.

But with quarterback Sergio Perguero confidently leading the Revere offense, the Patriots marched 51 yards in six plays to score the winning touchdown. Fuentes and Atoui were the go-to backs on the decisive scoring drive.

Atoui gets it done

at the 1 (yard-line)

With Everett on the Revere doorstep on a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the first quarter, Reda Atoui made a diving fumble recovery that changed the whole tone of the game.

Revere went on to record a 98-yard scoring drive, with Atoui (63 yards) and Perguero (20-yard keeper) leading the Patriots downfield before Mario Ramirez put the first touchdown on the scoreboard. Jose Fuentes’ kick made it 7-0.

“That was a huge fumble recovery by Reda” said Cicatelli.

Revere also received a strong contribution from Yahir Chocoj, who was making his first varsity start. “He did wonderful,” summarized Cicatelli.

Perguero soars

at quarterback

Sergio Perguero was “a difference maker” at quarterback, according to Coach Lou Cicatelli.

“He had a big run on a QB keeper, and he managed the game very well,” said Cicatelli. “He also played well on defense.”

Cicatelli also singled out Filipe DeMelo and Walter Franklin for their outstanding efforts on defense.

Pass-screen-draw-play effective

Revere’s Reda Atoui found running room on Revere’s well-executed pass-screen-draw-play.

“We’re one of the only teams around that still runs that play,” said Cicatelli. “It an old Wing-T staple in our offense, and Everett had no answer for it, so we kept on running for it.”

Silvio Neto, Walter Franklin, and Bryan Fuentes were opening the paths for the Revere running backs.

Defense gets high marks

“I think our defense is the real winner in this game,” said Lou Cicatelli. “Everett did amass some yards, but it’s one of things where we bent, but didn’t break. We were able to force four turnovers, and I think that’s why we got out of there with a win. Any time you can beat Everett in back-to-back years, it’s big. It’s still Everett, that’s the bottom line.”

Newburyport up next

Just as in past few years, Revere is playing its best football of the season in October/November.

“It’s funny. We seem to get better down the stretch. The kids aren’t quitting. The coaches and players are working hard.”

Revere (3-5) plays at Newburyport Friday at 6 p.m.

“We’ll be leaving Revere early,” said Cicatelli, who himself has driven his car on Friday afternoons on Route 1 North. “It’s going to be a long bus ride, but I think we’ll be okay. The good news is we’re focused and want to get to 6-5, which would be a tremendous season for these kids.”