Music ‘From the New World’ Highlights North Shore Philharmonic  Fall Concert

Special to the Journal

Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s famous Symphony No. 9, “From the New World” will be the featured work when Music Director Robert Lehmann conducts the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra “Fall Concert” on Sunday, November 16, 3 p.m. at Swampscott High School.

The concert marks the start of the NSPO’s 77th season. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nspo.org, or at the door, $35 for adults and $30 for seniors and students. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Also featured on the program will be the Massachusetts premiere of “The Golden Hour”, a contemplative piece that evokes the gentle texture of landscape bathed in golden light. The piece was composed by Maine native Heather Hastings. Ms. Hastings has written numerous works for band, chamber orchestra, and orchestra. Earlier this year she won the ‘Women Band Directors International Commission Competition.”

“Bachianas Brasuileiras No. 4” by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos and the “Bal Masque for Orchestra” by American composer Amy Beach complete the concert program. Amy Beach, a native of New Hampshire, became the first female composer to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra when the Boston Symphony Orchestra performed her “Gaelic” Symphony in 1896.

Dvorak composed his “New World Symphony” in 1893 after a journey to America, where he was influenced by Native American music and African-American spirituals. The Symphony No. 9 is considered one of the most popular of all classical symphonies.

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1948, is now in its 77th season providing affordable access to quality classical music. The Orchestra, staffed primarily by volunteers, strives to develop, train, and provide opportunities for young musicians, while performing programs that span the full range of symphonic and Pops repertoire for a diverse public. Programs are funded in part by a grant from the Swampscott Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

For full concert information and more about the NSPO, visit www.nspo.org or contact [email protected].