Letters to the Editor

On the SNAP Shutdown

Dear Editor,

As consequence of the Federal government shutdown, more than ten thousand of our neighbors, friends, and family members in Revere are facing imminent food insecurity when SNAP benefits are suspended on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Though the suspension of SNAP benefits has been a highly-politicized national issue, these cuts will hit closer to home than you may think. Suspended SNAP benefits will impact 1,076,187 Massachusetts residents (15.3% of state population) and 330,000+ children. In Suffolk County alone, there is a 49% food insecurity rate, or 1 in 2 households, which is the highest in the state. Beyond affecting vulnerable families, the lapse of these programs will impact local food economies, grocery prices, and food producers.

In Revere, the Mayor’s Office, Revere Public Schools, and the Department of Public Health have a plan to mitigate the fallout impacts of the SNAP suspension for our schoolchildren, seniors, veterans, disabled residents, and families. Our plan includes:

• Distribute a food security resource guide through Revere Public Schools, the Revere Housing Authority, places of worship, nonprofit partners, and at City Hall. You can also a list of food resources on our website, here: www.revere.org/food-map

• Increase capacity at the City’s six existing food security resources, through further outreach to regional partners, and corporate contributions.

• Work with the recently formed North Suffolk Food Security Collaborative (NSFSC) to tackle food insecurity through coordinated support for 11 food security partners across Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop.

We understand that this time is frightening for many who call Revere home, and we intend to continue sharing updates as they come. We encourage you to direct residents to the Department of Public Health at (781) 485-8486, and to the local food banks linked above. To offer a helping hand in this time of need, please email [email protected], or call the Public Health Office at (781) 485-8486. Thank you for your support of our vulnerable families.

Regards,

Patrick M. Keefe Jr.