Burlington Opens New Store in Revere; Creates School Boost with $5,000 Donation to Garfield Elementary

Special to the Journal

On Saturday morning, the ribbon was cut at the new Burlington store in the Wonderland Marketplace in Revere, and the celebration included more than just the launch of a new retail location—it featured a meaningful contribution to the local community. As part of the grand-opening ceremonies, Burlington presented a $5,000 grant to Garfield Elementary School, which was accepted by Principal Percy Napier and a group of enthusiastic students.

The new Burlington store—located at 151 VFW Parkway in the Wonderland Marketplace shopping plaza—brings the national discount retailer’s wide selection of brand-name apparel, home décor, accessories, and more to the Revere community. In addition to offering everyday “WOW!” deals, the company used its store opening to invest in education.

“Here in Revere, we’re thrilled to join this vibrant community, and we believe in doing more than just opening our doors,” said a Burlington store representative. “We’re proud to partner with Garfield Elementary and support the great work the teachers and students are doing here.”

Principal Napier expressed his gratitude and called the event and donation “a very special moment for the Garfield School community.” The $5,000 donation is being made through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and will be distributed among Garfield’s teaching staff to purchase supplies via its online vendor marketplace.

“This donation will give our teachers the flexibility to select tools and materials that really meet the unique needs of their students—and that makes a world of difference,” said Napier.

He noted that every classroom will receive its own dedicated funding, providing teachers with additional resources as the school year progresses.

Over the past nine years, Burlington has maintained a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org that has helped more than 1.5 million students nationwide gain access to needed classroom supplies. Teachers at Garfield will receive instructions via email in the coming week or two from AdoptAClassroom.org, indicating how to access their portion of the funds online. As part of the celebration, Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org have also provided a classroom adoption certificate for each teacher to display.

The store opening and donation event highlight Burlington’s commitment not only to providing value to shoppers but also to strengthening the surrounding community. For Garfield Elementary, the grant arrives at a timely moment, offering teachers new flexibility in equipping their classrooms and supporting student learning.