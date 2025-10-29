Three Revere Students Honored for Academic Excellence

Special to the Journal

Three outstanding Revere Public Schools students were recognized by the Revere School Committee on Tuesday, October 21, for their exceptional academic achievements and leadership. Each student received a Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (MASS) Certificate of Academic Excellence, an annual honor given to high-achieving students who demonstrate strong scholarship, character, and contributions to their school communities.

Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly presented the awards, noting that this year’s recipients represented both Revere High School and City Lab High School.

The first honoree, Adam Ashour of Revere High School, was praised for his remarkable academic record and hands-on experience in public service. By the time he graduates, Ashour will have completed seven Advanced Placement courses and nine dual enrollment classes—an impressive feat by any measure.

Beyond the classroom, he has interned with the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Open Government, where he assists attorneys with case management and research. He has also worked alongside State Representative Jeffrey Turco at the Massachusetts State House, contributing to legislative research and policy development.

“I’m thrilled both to serve Revere and to stay in all that I do,” Ashour said, thanking his family and teachers for their support.

The second award went to Jon Begolli, also of Revere High School, who was unable to attend the meeting due to work commitments. Begolli has excelled academically while balancing multiple responsibilities, including jobs as a construction assistant, lifeguard at Revere Beach, and line cook at Kelly’s.

Fluent in both Albanian and English, Begolli has completed seven AP courses and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical or electrical engineering. Dr. Kelly praised him for his strong work ethic and determination, calling him “a remarkable student who continually impresses those around him.”

The third recipient, Matthew Isaza of City Lab High School, is a member of the school’s first four-year graduating class. Initially enrolled in the architecture pathway, he discovered a passion for engineering and pursued it with dedication, earning more than the required credits to graduate.

Ranked fifth in his class with a 3.61 GPA, Isaza has gained hands-on experience through summer internships with Accenture and has been recognized for his resilience, adaptability, and leadership.

“I’d like to thank my mom, my dad, my brother, and especially my grandmother,” Isaza said. “And thank you to my principal, Ms. Mulligan, and my teacher, Ms. BF, for helping me become the student I am today.”

Dr. Kelly commended all three students for their academic excellence and contributions to their schools, noting that they embody the values and determination that define Revere Public Schools.

“These students represent the very best of our community,” she said. “Their accomplishments remind us what is possible when hard work, curiosity, and character come together.”