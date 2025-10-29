Sen. Edwards Files Amendment Protecting Federal Employees, Service Members, and their Families during Federal Government Shutdown

Special to the Journal

In response to the ongoing federal government shutdown, State Senator Lydia Edwards, who also serves in the Massachusetts National Guard, has proposed an amendment to the Supplemental budget bill to protect federal employees during this period of uncertainty. The Federal Employee and Service Member Civil Relief Act is an emergency law designed to protect federal employees, service members, and their families from evictions, foreclosures, and financial hardship during a federal government shutdown is causing many to go without pay.

Massachusetts is home to approximately 45,000 civilian federal employees and 17,000 members of the reserve component (National Guard and Reservists). While not all reside in the Commonwealth, this legislation could protect up to 62,000 individuals from losing their homes during this period of uncertainty.

Under current law, federal employees working without pay are not eligible for unemployment insurance, while those furloughed may qualify but must repay benefits once back pay is issued. This leaves thousands of Massachusetts residents – many of them service members – caught in a financial limbo.

“After a three-day drill weekend with colleagues who spoke candidly about the strain this shutdown places on them and their families, I was moved to act,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “Many of my fellow service members also serve full-time as federal employees. When one soldier confided his fear of missing a mortgage payment, I knew we needed stronger protections in place. No federal employee or service member should ever face eviction or foreclosure because of a political stalemate in Washington.”

The proposed amendment defines a “federal employee” as anyone who works directly for the federal government in roles across the executive, legislative, or judicial branches of the United States, paid by a federal agency, and performing official duties for government departments — including active-duty military, National Guard members and employees, Air National Guard members and employees, and reserve components. These protections apply broadly to ensure that those serving the public at every level are shielded from housing insecurity during the shutdown.

Key Provisions of the Act:

• Eviction Moratorium: Landlords are temporarily prohibited from issuing eviction notices or filing eviction cases for nonpayment of rent related to the shutdown.

• Foreclosure Suspension: Mortgage lenders may not initiate or proceed with foreclosure actions during the shutdown period.

• Mortgage Forbearance: Federal employees and servicemembers who demonstrate financial hardship may request up to 180 days of mortgage leniency, with no late fees, penalties, or negative credit reporting.

• Credit Protections: Landlords and lenders cannot report missed rent or mortgage payments caused by the shutdown to credit agencies.

• Landlord Relief: Landlords may temporarily access last-month rent deposits to cover maintenance or mortgage costs, as long as they notify tenants and restore funds as required by law.

If enacted, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will issue emergency regulations and standardized forms to guide tenants, landlords, and lenders in implementing the law’s provisions.

The protections would remain in place for the duration of the shutdown and up to 30 days after it ends, ensuring families have time to recover once the shutdown concludes. This is an all-encompassing protection that would provide relief to Federal government employees in Massachusetts during shutdowns from here on out.