Council Proposes Dedicating New Playground to Chris Chavarria

By Adam Swift

Monday night, the city council unanimously approved a motion asking that the new Early Childhood playground at the Lincoln School be dedicated to the memory of Chris Chavarria.

Chavarria is a former Lincoln School student who battled leukemia.

The Lincoln School is being renovated to house a new early childhood center for the city, as well as a new regional E911 communications center and some city office space.

Cogliandro read an email from someone he said he wished to remain anonymous that he said highlighted the reasons to dedicate the playground in honor of Chavarria.

“I believe the new early childhood playground at the Lincoln School should be dedicated to Chris Chavarria because his life and spirit represent the very best of our community,” the email stated. “Chris was a bright, kind, and joyful student who once walked the halls of the Lincoln School as a fifth grader. Even while facing a rare and aggressive leukemia, he showed remarkable courage, positivity, and love for others.

“The playground represents more than just a space for children to play, it symbolizes growth, imagination, friendship, and hope; these are the very qualities that Chris embodied every day.”

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III said he supported the motion as a great way to honor Chavarria’s spirit and what he meant to the community.

“Chris was an amazing young man, the spirit in which he lived I got to know for a good year solid, we got to spend time and talk,” said Council President Marc Silvestri. “We ran a blood drive for Chris, and the amount of community outreach and the outpouring of love and support that was shown to that young man, there couldn’t be a better motion.”

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said Chavarria had a courage, spirit, and joy that touched everyone who knew him.

“It’s going to be a place that he exemplified, where kids can play and laugh and grow by carrying his love and joy and courage forward,” said Guarino-Sawaya.