BBBSEM Raises Over $110,000 for Youth Mentoring during 23rd Annual Daquan Burrell Memorial Big Golf Tournament

On Thursday, Oct. 16, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts (BBBSEM) hosted the 23rd annual Daquan Burrell Memorial Big Golf Tournament at the Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northborough. Nearly 200 golfers raised more than $110,000 to support the agency’s youth mentoring programs serving Eastern Massachusetts’ communities.

Since 2003, the event has brought together volunteer mentors, known as Bigs, with friends and colleagues for a day of golf to benefit the nonprofit’s programs. This year’s fundraiser featured a giveaway, on-course activities, a luncheon, an awards program, a putting contest, and more. Renamed in 2017 in memory of Daquan Burrell, a Little who tragically passed away that year after nearly 10 years with his Big, the event continues to honor his legacy and the impact of mentoring.

Mission speaker, Akeem Walcott, spoke about his experience as a Big and member of the BBBSEM Board of Advisors. “For over 10 years, I’ve had the privilege of being involved with BBBS, first as a proud Big, and more recently as a member of the Board of Advisors. What has continually inspired me throughout this journey is the organization’s remarkable ability to adapt, navigate, and persevere through unprecedented challenges, all while remaining steadfast in its mission. Even more inspiring is witnessing firsthand the profound impact we have on the lives of the young men and women we serve. Seeing their growth and success reaffirms my commitment. Safe to say, I’ll be a Big for life!” says Walcott.

BBBSEM is the state’s leading one-to-one mentoring program for youth. The nonprofit works with families to provide children with caring adult mentors who help them reach their fullest potential. With research and proven outcomes at its core, BBBSEM creates Big-Little matches based on shared interests, geography and personality and serves as a consistent resource for Bigs, Littles and their families.

In its 76th year, BBBSEM has created and served more than 25,000 matches and will serve over 4,000 this year. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to register your child, visit www.emassbigs.org.