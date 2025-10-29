A Great Day at Revere Beach

We’d like to tip our caps to the Revere Beach Partnership for once again conducting an outstanding Pumpkin Dash 5K Road Race along Revere Beach Boulevard on what was a beautiful Saturday morning on October 18.

The race, which also featured a short kids fun run, attracted a new record of about 500 runners, many of whom were adorned in appropriate Halloween costumery, on a warm and sunny day that was perfect weather for a 5K along the shoreline of the beach, which was awash in picture-perfect rollers from the past week’s storm.

Revere Beach never shone more brightly, and we are grateful to the Revere Beach Partnership for providing an opportunity for so many of us, young and old alike, to partake in a healthful and fun activity along our picturesque coastline.