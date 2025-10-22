RPS Hosts Event Focused on Healthy Relationships and Substance Use Awareness

Caregiver Learning Series observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Special to the Journal

Research shows that teen dating violence often leads to domestic violence in adulthood, creating long-term harm for both survivors and offenders if the behavior goes unaddressed. Compounding the issue, studies also reveal a strong correlation between domestic violence and substance abuse, which are often linked in a destructive cycle—substance use may serve as a coping mechanism for victims while also contributing to an abuser’s aggression.

With these realities in mind, Revere Public Schools (RPS) recently hosted a Caregiver Learning Series, an evening designed to equip parents and guardians with tools to navigate the challenges young people face today. The session, part of the district’s ongoing Family Engagement Nights, was timed to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month and focused on supporting caregivers in recognizing the signs of unhealthy teen relationships and youth substance use.

The program featured two presentations: “Healthy Relationships and Youth,” led by Penny King and Cindy Cruz of HarborCOV, and “Talking Tips: Understanding Youth Substance Use and Strategies to Support Your Child,” presented by Brittany Carney of Boston Medical Center’s Grayken Center for Addiction.

HarborCOV’s session guided caregivers in identifying early warning signs of dating violence, including sudden mood changes, social isolation, and controlling behaviors from partners. Presenters also addressed the rise of digital abuse—such as monitoring a partner’s messages or sharing private images without consent—and offered strategies for maintaining open, judgment-free communication with teens.

“Start by talking about their friends, the media they consume, and what they think makes a positive relationship,” said HarborCOV Youth Specialist Penny King. “Listening without judgment and validating their feelings builds trust—and that’s what keeps communication open.”

The organization also provided practical safety planning tools, such as creating code words, identifying trusted adults, and accessing HarborCOV’s 24-hour hotline at 617-884-9909.

Carney’s presentation from the Grayken Center focused on how adolescent brain development affects decision-making and risk-taking behaviors. She offered guidance on how caregivers can identify risk and protective factors related to substance use and approach these discussions in supportive, non-confrontational ways.

Drawing from SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) recommendations, Carney outlined five key goals for caregivers: clearly express disapproval of underage use, show care and concern for health, be a reliable source of information, demonstrate attentiveness, and help youth develop refusal skills. She also discussed current trends in vaping, cannabis, and opioid use and shared harm-reduction strategies and resources for families seeking support.

Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion Dr. Lourenço Garcia said a Caregiver Learning Series, like last Thursday’s, is part of RPS’s broader commitment to fostering student wellness and strong family-school partnerships.

“Events like this help us build a community of support around our students,” said Dr. Garcia. “When caregivers have the knowledge and confidence to engage in these conversations, it strengthens not only families but also the safety and health of the entire school community.”

Future sessions in the series will continue addressing topics related to student well-being and family engagement. For more information or resources from HarborCOV and the Grayken Center, caregivers can visit harborcov.org or addictiontraining.org.