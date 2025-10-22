Revere Public Schools Honors Italian American Heritage Month through ‘From Where We Come’ Series

Special to the Journal

As part of its ongoing “From Where We Come” oral history project, Revere Public Schools celebrated Italian American Heritage Month with a new episode highlighting the stories, traditions, and contributions of Italian Americans within the school community. The series, which uplifts the voices of staff, students, and families, explores how cultural heritage continues to shape identity, inspire learning, and strengthen community pride.

In the latest episode, educators and students reflected on their Italian roots and the values that continue to influence their lives.

Maria Valentini Breto, a first-generation immigrant from Abruzzo, Italy, shared her journey of moving to the United States at age eight and the challenges of adjusting to a new culture and language. Settling first in Boston’s North End before making Revere her home, Breto spoke about reconnecting with her roots years later and keeping family traditions alive.

“We still make homemade wine, sausages, and cheese,” she said. “Christmas Eve is always the Feast of the Seven Fishes, just as it was back home. Passing these traditions on to my sons connects them to where we came from—and to the part of me that I left behind when I was a child.”

Joanne LaPaola, a longtime Revere High School Italian teacher originally from Puglia, reflected on how her heritage shapes both her teaching and her connection to students. “Each class energizes me,” she said. “I get to share my culture while learning about my students’ cultures, too. Revere is such a special place because we all come from somewhere—and together, we make it home.” LaPaola also spoke of her gratitude for her parents, who immigrated to the United States seeking opportunity, and her pride in being the first in her family to graduate from college.

Thomas Maffucci, music teacher at Rumney Marsh Academy, shared stories of growing up in New Rochelle, New York, the son of Italian immigrants from Avellino. His parents’ love of music and family traditions shaped his life and his career. “Our house was always filled with music—Italian pop songs, folk songs, and opera,” he recalled. “Now I teach some of those same songs to my students. It’s a way of keeping those memories and that culture alive.”

For Noah Ticio, a Revere High School sophomore with Sicilian roots, Italian culture is part of everyday life. “Our family gatherings are loud, full of food and laughter,” he said. “Every Christmas, we celebrate with the Feast of the Seven Fishes. My grandmother lives down the street and is always cooking something—it’s just how our family connects.”

Throughout October, Revere Public Schools has used the “From Where We Come” series to highlight the many stories that reflect the city’s diversity. Superintendent leadership noted that the project is meant to celebrate cultural heritage while fostering belonging across all backgrounds.

“Italian Americans have helped shape Revere’s identity through public service, education, and the arts,” the episode’s narrator shared. “Their legacy of hard work, creativity, and hospitality continues to inspire our students and strengthen the bonds that unite us.”

By spotlighting the voices of its community, Revere Public Schools continues to honor the shared histories that define the city—a place where, as the episode concludes, “every story matters, every tradition shapes who we are, and together, we make our schools a place where everyone belongs.”