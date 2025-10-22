MBTA Hosts ‘Fall Rail Ride’ on October 25

Special to the Journal

The MBTA announced its first “Fall Rail Ride” on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Departing from North Station and Porter, this scenic “leaf peeping” special train will connect riders with guided autumnal bicycle tours in West Concord on the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail as well as shuttle buses at Wachusett for connections to Wachusett Mountain’s AppleFest. More information is available at mbta.com/FallRide.

“There is so much to enjoy in Massachusetts all year long, including the fall season, and we are excited to offer the new Fall Rail Ride for the first time, allowing everyone to enjoy the spirit and beauty of the autumn season,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Much like our CapeFLYER, Haunted Happenings, Football trains, and other special event services, the new Fall Rail Ride is another example of how we are making mass transportation available for our riders. It is more than just commuting for work; it connects people and communities, allowing friends and families to leave their cars at home and enjoy all the fall festivities that New England has to offer. We thank our partners at MassTrails, DCR, and Wachusett Mountain for collaborating with us on this special offering, and we look forward to making this an annual leaf-peeping tradition at the T.”

Train Information

The Fall Rail Ride will depart North Station at 9:15 AM with stops at Porter at 9:30 AM, West Concord at 9:55 AM, and Wachusett at 10:45 AM. The ticket cost includes the return trip in the afternoon making the same stops. Schedules are available now on mbta.com.

The train includes special bicycle coaches able to accommodate 75 bikes as well as a café car with a fall-themed menu of items available for purchase.

Round-trip tickets for the Fall Rail Ride are $20 each and will be sold exclusively on the mTicket app beginning at 11 AM on Monday, October 20, 2025. Two types of tickets are available:

Passenger + Bicycle (75 available), exiting at West Concord

Passenger + Wachusett Mountain AppleFest access, exiting at Wachusett

The Fall Rail Ride ticket also functions as a Weekend Commuter Rail Pass, allowing passengers to access the entire Commuter Rail network for the entire weekend, October 25 – 26.

Bicycle Tour Information

“DCR is thrilled to be part of the MassTrails 10 project, which showcases some of our state’s incredible recreation opportunities—many accessible by public transit,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “This Fall Rail Ride expands our collaboration with state partners and now the MBTA, connecting people to scenic bike rides along the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, vibrant fall foliage, and adventures at Wachusett Mountain. Initiatives like this build healthy communities, support local economies, and encourage exploration of Massachusetts through green transportation.”

Passengers with bicycles will exit the train at West Concord for one of two autumnal and picturesque guided tours along the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail:

A faster, longer tour is available for experienced cyclists.

A slower, shorter tour is available for less experienced cyclists and families with historical facts along the way

This ride is part of the MassTrails10 initiative and is offered in collaboration with MassTrails, an interagency team comprised of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR), the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), each tour will be guided by DCR and MassDOT staff.

AppleFest Information

“We are very excited to partner with the MBTA to offer up some fall fun!” said Wachusett Mountain Ski Area Vice President Carolyn Stimpson. “The ski train in the winter is one of our most long-running success stories, so it was a no brainer to extend it to the fall.”

Passengers without bicycles will exit the train at Wachusett to board shuttle buses to Wachusett Mountain for Weekend II of AppleFest:

Shuttle bus service is provided by Wachusett Mountain.

Shuttle buses will provide service back to the train station with ample time to connect to the return train trip.

Shuttle buses are family-friendly and include space for strollers.

For more information, visit mbta.com/FallRide or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.