Electricians Union Local 2222 Endorses Michelle Kelley for Re-election to Council Seat

Special to the Journal

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2222, one of the largest telecommunications and technology workers unions in New England, has announced its endorsement of Michelle Kelley’s re-election campaign for the At-Large seat on the Revere City Council, stating that “the residents of Revere deserve a strong Councillor At-Large.”

As a lifelong Revere resident, attorney, and small business owner, Michelle Kelley has built widespread support since her 2023 election by honoring her commitments and actively engaging with voters. She has championed transparency and accountability in local government, consistently listening to residents and ensuring their voices are heard.

The union, representing thousands of skilled telecommunications and technology workers across Greater Boston, formally endorsed Kelley, citing her courage and vision for Revere. Andrew Farr, Treasurer, stated, “[Kelley’s] history of advocating for working people is inspiring and unimpeachable.”

“We know that you will represent the people of Revere with dedication and distinction,” Farr stated.

Kelley, raised in a union family in Revere and who worked her way through school, said she was honored to receive the support of Local 2222.

“It means a lot to me that the men and women of Local 2222 want me to have their backs on the City Council,” Kelley said. “They don’t want a councillor who’s going to cave to what outside developers want to pad their bottom lines; they want someone who’s going to fight for what’s fair and be a watchdog at City Hall.”

Criticizing proposals that routinely bend the municipal zoning code authored by Revere residents, Kelley has raised concerns regarding infrastructure, congestion, and keeping quality of life for Revere residents a priority.

“People want someone who listens to their concerns and stands up for them without fear of intimidation. They want transparency. They want responsiveness,” Kelley said. “My agenda is nothing else but working for the people and enacting their will.”

Demonstrating resilience in tackling complex issues during her first term, Michelle Kelley requested a fiscally prudent review of the new high school’s costs, expanded the senior work-off abatement program, successfully closed a mechanical parking loophole, advocated for strict adherence to Revere’s zoning regulations, endorsed term limits for elected officials, and consistently stood with residents, amplifying their voices by often casting the lone ‘no’ vote against proposals they opposed.

Kelley vowed that, after re-election, she will keep guiding Revere with fiscal responsibility, thoroughly investigating intricate issues and posing challenging questions. She is dedicated to performing her role boldly, steadfastly supporting residents on all issues impacting their lives, unafraid of obstacles or pressure. Kelley stated, “I will continue to serve the residents of Revere, listening to their concerns and standing firmly with them on all issues affecting their lives.”

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

With roots in the 19th century, Local 2222 represents thousands of telecommunications and technology workers across Greater Boston, belonging to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The local prides itself on its commitment to improving the lives of workers and their families, as well as advancing training and cutting-edge technologies.

For more information or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for Councillor At-Large, please visit her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councillor at Large or call: 781-854-1717.