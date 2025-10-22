Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo Earns Support of Revere’s Educators

Special to the Journal

The Revere Teachers Association (RTA), the labor union that represents educators at Revere Public Schools has endorsed At-large Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo for re-election. Jaramillo, a product of the Revere Public Schools and Revere High School graduate of the class of 2012 has been serving on the city council since being elected in 2023.

The RTA Committee on Political Education has endorsed a slate of candidates in this year’s municipal elections in Revere after a “months-long vetting process” and a “vote by the RTA General Membership.” In addition to Councillor Jaramillo, Councillors Guarino-Sawaya, Cogliandro, and McKenna along with School Committee Candidates John Kingston, Kathryn Schulte-Grahame, and Stephen Damiano, received the endorsement of the RTA which said “these candidates reflect those who have demonstrated support for Revere’s educators in the past and new voices who have committed to fighting for the resources and support needed by teachers and students.”

Jane Chapin, a 5th grade educator at the Paul Revere School, which both Councilor Jaramillo and School Committeeman Kingston attended, said “we’re standing with candidates who include educators and community voices in the decision-making process.”

Councillor Jaramillo said “as a proud product of the Revere Public Schools I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the educators who taught me, cared for me, fed me, and even clothed me at times during my 12 year experience at RPS. Their only care was to set me and my classmates up for success, something they have accomplished which is why I have devoted my career to delivering for workers like them, parents, and students in communities like ours. I am incredibly humbled and honored”.

The Revere Teachers Association is a professional organization of teachers, adjustment counselors, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and speech therapists in the Revere Public School district of Revere, Massachusetts. It is composed of over 750 members working in the district’s 11 schools.

Mail-in voting has begun in Revere and if they have requested a ballot, voters can expect one in the mail in the next few days. Early voting will begin on Saturday, October 25th at City Hall and will run until Friday, October 31st. The last day to vote will be Tuesday, November 4.