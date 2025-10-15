Ward 5’s Angela Guarino-Sawaya will Seek Re-election

Special to the Journal

Ward 5 Councillor Angela

Guarino-Sawaya.

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya will run for re-election. The following is her announcement:

“Dear Friends and Neighbors,

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as your Ward 5 City Councilor. Over the past two years, I have worked tirelessly to make our neighborhoods stronger, safer, and more connected — and I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me.

Every decision I make begins with one question: What is best for the residents of Ward 5? Whether it’s fixing a broken streetlight, protecting a local green space, or helping a family navigate City Hall, my goal has always been to deliver real results that make daily life better for all of us.

Together, we have accomplished a great deal:

• Held National Grid (NG) accountable for timely streetlight and infrastructure repairs; I have shut down job sites because of lack of communications from NG, and assured that neighboring residents were properly notified before allowing NG to reopen.

• Improved sidewalks, crosswalks, and paving across Ward 5

• Secured resident and handicap parking in high-need areas

• Partnered with the MWRA to reduce neighborhood disruption during pipeline work

• Kept the Community Garden open and accessible to residents

• Launched composting programs to support a greener, cleaner Revere

• Worked with colleagues to provide feminine hygiene products in all city buildings

• Helped remove 24/7 parking restrictions in Riverside

• Brought back cherished community traditions like Italian Heritage Month and the Revere Christmas Parade

• Supported residents alongside Mayor Patrick Keefe during severe weather events

• Proudly stood with Local 25 members during their strike

• Donated to schools, teachers, sports teams, and families in need

• And most importantly, remained accessible and responsive — one resident at a time

Being your City Councilor is not just a title — it’s a commitment. I’m proud of the partnerships I’ve built with the administration, across all city departments and with the dedicated public employees, especially within the DPW, who keep Revere’s infrastructure running every single day. The work is not finished, there is always more work at hand, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for the people and their priorities in Ward 5.

Thank you for your confidence, your encouragement, and most of all your continued support. YOU are the reason I wish to continue serving you. It has been both a privilege and a joy, being your Ward 5 Councillor, and I will always work hard for our community.

With gratitude,

Angela Guarino-Sawaya

Ward 5 City Councilor, City of Revere

Please reach out whenever I can be of assistance:

Phone or Text: (781) 588-0103

Email: [email protected]

Address: 15 Bateman Avenue, Revere, MA 02151

Proven Leadership. Steadfast Commitment. A Voice for Every Neighbor.”