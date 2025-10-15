News Brief

Construction worker dies after falling from Payson Street building

A construction worker died after he fell from the roof of a triple decker on Payson Street he was working on on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The incident at 6 Payson St. happened shortly before noon last Tuesday. The man was taken to Mass General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, it appeared to be a tragic workplace accident, and no foul play is suspected.

The incident was being investigated by local and state police, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A cease and desist order on work at the site was issued as the accident was being investigated.

Boston Civic Symphony to Present Concert at Jordan Hall

The Boston Civic Symphony will present our first classical concert of its 101st season on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m., at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall in Boston. The opening concert will feature Amanda Harberg’s Solis for Orchestra, first debuted in 2015, followed by Brahms Double Concerto for Violin and Cello. The Double Concerto will feature the Boston Symphony’s fantastic soloists Sophie Wang (violin) and Mickey Katz (cello). After an intermission, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, also known as the Pathétique Symphony. The program is a demonstration of the Boston Civic’s signature contrasts of time and style, progressing from Harberg’s 21st century American voice to the European Romantic traditions of Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

For information on how to purchase tickets, please visit the orchestra’s web site at www.bostoncivicsymphony.org.

Friends of Belle Isle Marsh Host Annual Harvest Festival

The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh invite the community to their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free, accessible, and public event will be held at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, located at 1399 Bennington St.

The festival promises activities for all ages, featuring live jazz music, nature walks, and community partners. The Belle Isle Marsh Reservation is easily accessible from the Suffolk Downs and Beachmont MBTA stations. The community is encouraged to attend this celebration of nature and local partnership.

The Track at Suffolk Downs to Host Third Annual Truck-or-Treat Event on Sat., Oct. 18

The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”) is excited to announce the return of its third annual Truck-or-Treat event at The Track at Suffolk Downs on Saturday, October 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The popular family event invites kids and families to celebrate Halloween by getting an up-close look at their favorite trucks, police cars, boats, fire engines, and more, while also collecting some sweet treats along the way.

Children are encouraged to come in costume and trick-or-treat at each vehicle for a fun and festive family Halloween experience. The free event will also feature face painting, bubble making, sweet treats, music, and other kid-friendly activities. Specially designed trick-or-treat bags will be provided while supplies last.

The first hour of the event, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., will be sensory-friendly, with sirens, lights, and horns reduced where possible.

“Truck-or-Treat has become a beloved tradition at Suffolk Downs,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “It’s a wonderful way to bring the community together and welcome local families to The Track at Suffolk Downs for a festive Halloween experience.” The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is encouraged. To register, visit the event page by scanning the QR code below