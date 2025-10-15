Letters to the Editor

Why I Support Jacqueline Monterroso

Dear Editor,

My family and I have lived in Ward 1 for over 15 years, and I care deeply about the future of our city and its schools. That’s why I’m supporting Jacqueline Monterroso for re-election to the Revere Ward 1 School Committee seat.

Jacqueline is a leader who shows up, both as a former educator and as the first Latina elected in Revere. She brings experience, heart, and a real commitment to equity in our schools. Her leadership as Vice Chair and unique understanding of education policy has made a difference for students and families across the city.

I’m proud to support someone who truly reflects our community and fights for its future. This fall, I’ll be voting for Jacqueline and I hope you will too.

Denise Barbosa

TYE Supports Schulte Grahame for School Committee

Dear Editor,

I am writing to endorse my friend and neighbor, Dr. Kathryn “Katy” Schulte Grahame, for Ward 1 School Committee.

Throughout my decades serving Revere as teacher, union leader, superintendent, and School Committee member, I’ve worked alongside countless educators and administrators. I don’t give my endorsement lightly. Katy Schulte Grahame is exceptional. She has the qualifications, the experience, and the unwavering commitment to be an outstanding School Committee member—the kind of leader our children deserve.

As a Beachmont neighbor and parent of two students in our local schools, Katy doesn’t just visit our community—she is our community. She serves as PTO Treasurer at Beachmont School, founded STEAM programs at both Garfield and Beachmont Schools, and consistently shows up as an active volunteer for school events and fundraisers.

As a professor of engineering and administrator at Northeastern University, she brings the kind of educational expertise and administrative experience that strengthens any School Committee. But what matters most is that as a parent navigating our district daily, she knows firsthand what’s working—and what needs to change.

I’ve watched Katy show up again and again for our schools and our children. It hasn’t escaped my notice. Whether there’s an election or not, she’ll be there—at school events, fundraisers, and every opportunity to serve our community. That is the authentic leadership that Ward 1 deserves.

I’ve dedicated my life to Revere’s children, and I’m proud to support Katy Schulte Grahame. On Election Day, vote Dr. Katy Schulte Grahame for Ward 1 School Committee.