Councilor Marc Silvestri Accompanies WWII Veterans Back to Europe

By Melissa Randall

Marc Silvestri with Frank Stellar celebrating his return to the

Neitherlands 81 years after fighting in WWII.

Revere City Councilor and a Purple Heart U.S. Army veteran Marc Silvestri joined Andrew Biggio, a United States Marine Corps veteran and author of bestsellers Rifle & The Rifle II bringing four World War II veterans back to their battlefields.

Those veterans included Eugene “Gene” Metcalfe (82nd Airborne, 508th PIR), Russell Sattazahn (1st Infantry Division), Frank Stellar (302nd Airdrone Squadron), and Lester Schrenk (8 Air Force). The trip was part of events commemorating the 81 Anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

“What an honor to reconnect with history in the Netherlands for the anniversary of Operation Market Garden. I had the privilege to stand at the sites where one of the largest airborne operations in history began. The pride and reverence for our veterans in the Netherlands is truly moving, and it was incredibly powerful to hear the stories firsthand from the men who lived them. A few of the highlights from the trip were meeting paratrooper Eugene Metcalf, the last of 82nd Airborne, at the exact site he jumped into, spending time with ball turret gunner Les Schrenk, who was shot down, held captive for 15 months, and walked 800+ miles in 86 days—the long journey back, guided by a promise to his mother, connecting with Frank Stellar, a 101-year-old veteran who still carries the energy of youth. A replacement in the Battle of the Bulge, he was selected for infantry school and joined the fight across Europe, and visiting the burial grounds of Frank’s brother-in-law, who gave his life in the war — a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made,” said Silvestri.

“This experience underscored the priceless value of meeting live veterans, hearing their histories, and linking battles to the villages and neighborhoods where they fought. It’s an experience I’d encourage everyone to seek out. Special thanks to Andy Biggs and The Rifle Team for inviting me to join this incredible journey. Your support helped make memories that will last a lifetime.”