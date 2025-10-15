At last: Peace in theMiddle East

The prospect of a lasting peace in the Middle East, a place that has been the root of so much pain and suffering in our world, truly is a reason for rejoicing today.

The wars, bombings, and hostage-takings that have emanated from both nation-states and terrorist organizations in that region for more than 80 years appear to have come to an end.

The ability of President Donald Trump to engineer a peace deal among all of the players in the Middle East, a goal never achieved by any other U.S. President, has been truly extraordinary.

It is clear that Trump, and only Trump, could have brought enough pressure to bear upon the Israeli government, the Hamas terrorists, and the major nation-states in the region to achieve this historic breakthrough.

Although it is appropriate to mourn the Israeli citizens who were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists on 10/7/23 and the estimated 250,000 Gazan civilians (at least half of whom were children) who have either been killed or wounded during the two-year war, this week marks the start of a new day in the Middle East.

Hopefully, the parties to the peace agreement will have learned from the mistakes of the past so as not to repeat them. But now, all parties must move forward in peace, for the sake of both those who are alive today and the future generations to come.

We hope that the words of President Trump are embraced by all:

“This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and prayed for. They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we’ve just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered.”